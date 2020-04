sockets

Offline



Posts: 64







Posts: 64

Re: Boris out of intensive care « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:12:15 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:07:02 PM Am I allowed to call him a fat useless Tory cunt again now?



Always were, mate. Mind, seriously, what a shower of shite this front bench is. They are nothing, all just political chancers, with no thread of belief other than in their own career.

Even Thatcher’s lot had true beliefs.

Always were, mate. Mind, seriously, what a shower of shite this front bench is. They are nothing, all just political chancers, with no thread of belief other than in their own career.Even Thatcher’s lot had true beliefs.





Says it all when Labour voters are abandoning them in droves .. they are finished. Says it all when Labour voters are abandoning them in droves .. they are finished.