T_Bone
Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.
Not offended in the slightest mate.
People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?
I said a month or so ago that the culture needed to change on here and I think the discussion on here right now is better than it's been for a while.
I agree Steve but it can be hard to have a sensible discussion some times on here.
Like the post I made earlier got hijacked and just people taking the piss.
I'm all.for a bit of banter but if where gonna debate can we have proper debates and not let it get to school playground level.
Steve Göldby
Do you mean your post earlier about Muslims going out? No, you didn't come out of that very well and it's very easy to see why.
