Just shows yer like

April 09, 2020, 11:15:12 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Just shows yer like  (Read 218 times)
sockets
« on: Today at 09:08:11 PM »
Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.   
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:16 PM »
 souey
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:11:32 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:10:16 PM
souey



Seriously you never have brought nowt to this board .. Period.

One of the worst offenders ...  :lenin:
Logged
Artois
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:16:17 PM »
Well said crocky bruvva, so glad youre back kid  :duh:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:19:47 PM »
WELL SAID CROCKET  :like: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:22:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:08:11 PM
Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.   

Not offended in the slightest mate.

People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?  

I said a month or so ago that the culture needed to change on here and I think the discussion on here right now is better than it's been for a while.

Logged
sockets
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:23:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:19:47 PM
WELL SAID CROCKET  :like: :like: :like: :like:





Glad you agree bout  the CapsLock account
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:24:17 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:22:05 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:08:11 PM
Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.   

Not offended in the slightest mate.

People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?  

I said a month or so ago that the culture needed to change on here and I think the discussion on here right now is better than it's been for a while.




WELL SAID STEVE  :like: :like: :like:
Logged
sockets
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:31:50 PM »
Like I said I wasn't having a pop or out .. It's your site steve  :like:

Used to be bad laughing on here few years back , Seem a long way away them days now thats all ..
Logged
T_Bone
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:35:54 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:22:05 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:08:11 PM
Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.   

Not offended in the slightest mate.

People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?  

I said a month or so ago that the culture needed to change on here and I think the discussion on here right now is better than it's been for a while.



I agree Steve but it can be hard to have a sensible discussion some times on here.

Like the post I made earlier got hijacked and just people taking the piss.  :unlike:

I'm all.for a bit of banter but if where gonna debate can we have proper debates and not let it get to school playground level. :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:40:07 PM »
I THINK IT'S MORE BECAUSE BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE HAS DEPARTED !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:42:54 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:35:54 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:22:05 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:08:11 PM
Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.   

Not offended in the slightest mate.

People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?  

I said a month or so ago that the culture needed to change on here and I think the discussion on here right now is better than it's been for a while.



I agree Steve but it can be hard to have a sensible discussion some times on here.

Like the post I made earlier got hijacked and just people taking the piss.  :unlike:

I'm all.for a bit of banter but if where gonna debate can we have proper debates and not let it get to school playground level. :like:

Do you mean your post earlier about Muslims going out? No, you didn't come out of that very well and it's very easy to see why.
Logged
sockets
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:48:16 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:40:07 PM
I THINK IT'S MORE BECAUSE BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE HAS DEPARTED !!!    oleary




He departed for trying to stitch some one up I read it ,, seen steves reply n that was the end of him 


For the time being anyway..
Logged
Artois
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:49:28 PM »
I can confirm he's still here is montyzilla 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:52:38 PM »
HE RODE OFF INTO THE SUNSET. HE SAID !!!
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:08:37 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:48:16 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:40:07 PM
I THINK IT'S MORE BECAUSE BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE HAS DEPARTED !!!    oleary




He departed for trying to stitch some one up I read it ,, seen steves reply n that was the end of him 


For the time being anyway..

That happened a week ago and he's been posting since without it being mentioned so you're wide of the mark there.
Logged
sockets
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:11:18 PM »
His character was never the same after it  charles

You really hurt his feelings  cry
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:27:17 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:08:37 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:48:16 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:40:07 PM
I THINK IT'S MORE BECAUSE BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE HAS DEPARTED !!!    oleary




He departed for trying to stitch some one up I read it ,, seen steves reply n that was the end of him 


For the time being anyway..

That happened a week ago and he's been posting since without it being mentioned so you're wide of the mark there.
ITS ARTOIS  lost
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:29:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:11:18 PM
His character was never the same after it  charles

You really hurt his feelings  cry

We don't like grasses on here - you know this.  :alf: :nige:
Logged
sockets
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:32:26 PM »
Yeah that time I wanted to nail the nonce to the wall ...    

We wont go down that route again
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:44:04 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:31:50 PM
Like I said I wasn't having a pop or out ..

ER... YES YOU FUCKING WELL WERE.

 mcl

 
Logged
sockets
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:48:14 PM »
Not al all   


Said years ago stop the trolls wrecking the board send word out for Cappio to come back on even small time it was better then than it is now .. that's all I was saying . :like:
Logged
Artois
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:50:56 PM »
Small town was a certain of the highest order


Beer me budz  mcl
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:51:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:48:14 PM
Not al all   


Said years ago stop the trolls wrecking the board send word out for Cappio to come back on even small time it was better then than it is now .. that's all I was saying . :like:



All ex-posters are welcome back, but it's down to them to make it happen, not me.
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:01:24 PM »
Serious question Steve... who makes all these accounts? The place is full of fucking lunatics.
Logged
sockets
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:02:39 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:01:24 PM
Serious question Steve... who makes all these accounts? The place is full of fucking lunatics.



 
Logged
Artois
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:06:12 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:01:24 PM
Serious question Steve... who makes all these accounts? The place is full of fucking lunatics.


 
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:07:17 PM »
Not you Artois, I can see youre a respectable poster  :like:
Logged
Artois
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:08:25 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:07:17 PM
Not you Artois, I can see youre a respectable poster  :like:



Thanks cap me owld china you seem a top fellur
Logged
