Posts: 63 Just shows yer like « on: Today at 09:08:11 PM » Acko leaving here is a disaster .. Its like the sites got Covid19 and is on a ventilator .. No life or crack in the place any more .. Steve sorry to say like but you av made some massive blunders all the decent posters have nashed .. u got a few left the rest are off their trolley's .. don't be offended I was just giving a point of view.

Not offended in the slightest mate.



People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?



I said a month or so ago that the culture needed to change on here and I think the discussion on here right now is better than it's been for a while.



Not offended in the slightest mate.



People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?



WELL SAID STEVE WELL SAID STEVE

Posts: 63 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:31:50 PM »



Used to be bad laughing on here few years back , Seem a long way away them days now thats all .. Like I said I wasn't having a pop or out .. It's your site steve

Not offended in the slightest mate.



People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?



I agree Steve but it can be hard to have a sensible discussion some times on here.



Like the post I made earlier got hijacked and just people taking the piss.



I'm all.for a bit of banter but if where gonna debate can we have proper debates and not let it get to school playground level.

Posts: 15 004 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:40:07 PM » I THINK IT'S MORE BECAUSE BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE HAS DEPARTED !!!

Not offended in the slightest mate.



People get far more 'freedom of speech' here than they get anywhere else, we have barely any 'rules', yet I am still forced to act sometimes. All bannings have been absolutely the right thing to do. How many times are you supposed to ask someone not to cross certain lines before you do something about it?



I agree Steve but it can be hard to have a sensible discussion some times on here.



Like the post I made earlier got hijacked and just people taking the piss.



Do you mean your post earlier about Muslims going out? No, you didn't come out of that very well and it's very easy to see why.

Posts: 15 004 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:52:38 PM » HE RODE OFF INTO THE SUNSET. HE SAID !!!

Posts: 63 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:32:26 PM »



Yeah that time I wanted to nail the nonce to the wall ...We wont go down that route again

Posts: 63 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #21 on: Today at 10:48:14 PM »





Said years ago stop the trolls wrecking the board send word out for Cappio to come back on even small time it was better then than it is now .. that's all I was saying .



Not al allSaid years ago stop the trolls wrecking the board send word out for Cappio to come back on even small time it was better then than it is now .. that's all I was saying . Logged

Posts: 109 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:50:56 PM »





Small town was a certain of the highest order Beer me budz

All ex-posters are welcome back, but it's down to them to make it happen, not me.

Posts: 4 528 Re: Just shows yer like « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:01:24 PM » Serious question Steve... who makes all these accounts? The place is full of fucking lunatics.


