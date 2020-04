Tortured_Mind



I'M VERY BUSY YOU SEE AND I'D BEEN TO THE SYUPERMARKET TO GET SOME NOURISHMENT.



GOT LUCKY TOO AS THE PERSON AFTER ME WAS TURNED AWAY



ANY ROAD I APPRECIATE THE JOB THE MAJORITY DO WELL AND I THINK THEY KNOW THAT BY NOW.



I'M VERY BUSY YOU SEE AND I'D BEEN TO THE SYUPERMARKET TO GET SOME NOURISHMENT.

GOT LUCKY TOO AS THE PERSON AFTER ME WAS TURNED AWAY

ANY ROAD I APPRECIATE THE JOB THE MAJORITY DO WELL AND I THINK THEY KNOW THAT BY NOW.

NOW YOU MIND HOW YER GO AND TAKE CARE OF YERSELVES WON'T YER !!!