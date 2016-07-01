Red Dwarf

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Red Dwarf  (Read 154 times)
Dicky2006
« on: April 09, 2020, 07:34:17 PM »
New episode tonight on Dave at 9pm as a treat  :like:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: April 09, 2020, 07:34:54 PM »
Never liked that show.
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: April 09, 2020, 07:41:43 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 09, 2020, 07:34:17 PM
New episode tonight on Dave at 9pm as a treat  :like:
FUCKING SHITE  oleary
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: April 09, 2020, 07:45:29 PM »
Used to love it when it first came out, might watch tonight as its feature length special and theres shite all else to do
Artois
« Reply #4 on: April 09, 2020, 08:30:14 PM »
I'm with my mate Rik, it's shite  :duh:
Dicky2006
« Reply #5 on: April 09, 2020, 08:33:13 PM »
Bunch of smeg heads  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: April 09, 2020, 08:37:53 PM »
I WISH THEY WOULD MAKE MORE BRITTAS EMPIRE.

THAT WAS GREAT.  ESPECIALLY WHEN THAT GEORDIE GADGE USED TO SAY "MR BRITTAS".

FUN TIMES.

 oleary
Bruce*

Offline Offline

Posts: 19


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:54:19 AM »
It wasn't as dissapointing as it could have been, not sure where the demand for it was but it was fine.
