Originally working as a BBC television sports presenter, Icke claims he saw former British Prime Minister Ted Heath's eyes turn black while the two waited for a Sky News interview in 1989. In 1990, while spokesman for the Green Party, he visited a psychic who he said told him he had been placed on earth for a purpose and would begin to receive messages from the spirit world.

Yes



TOPIC CLOSED

If you chip away at the fairies and lizards, he speaks a lot of truth.

I'D NEVER REALLY THOUGHT ABOUT THAT ONE

TMPosts: 15 004 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:47:32 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Mountain KingPosts: 9 870 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:03:33 PM » I think he's more deluded than insane. There's some truth in his overall message - exactly how much is impossible to tell without spending hours and hours listening to his videos.



He's got a few things wrong and been successfully sued for libel but some of the things he's been ridiculed for in the past are now turning out to be true and as with any controversial figure, things he's said have been twisted to make him look bad.



I think people who instantly dismiss things or instantly accept them without looking into them are insane.







Logged

What time did you start drinking today Steve?



TMPosts: 15 004 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:15:37 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

TMPosts: 15 004 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Posts: 64 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 PM »



But he can't be that insane he packs out his gigs .sells lots of books, and the illuminate are real the worlds run by a cabal of 13 wealthy families they pull all the strings , Politicians are just the front men for their activities they never lose either way.







He got off to a bad start on Wogan in the blue shell suite when he said he was Jesus ..But he can't be that insane he packs out his gigs .sells lots of books, and the illuminate are real the worlds run by a cabal of 13 wealthy families they pull all the strings , Politicians are just the front men for their activities they never lose either way.

TMPosts: 15 004 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 PM » https://youtu.be/-29cdosjMUY Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Mountain KingPosts: 9 870 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:45:51 PM



But he can't be that insane he packs out his gigs .sells lots of books, and the illuminate are real the worlds run by a cabal of 13 wealthy families they pull all the strings , Politicians are just the front men for their activities they never lose either way.









He got off to a bad start on Wogan in the blue shell suite when he said he was Jesus ..But he can't be that insane he packs out his gigs .sells lots of books, and the illuminate are real the worlds run by a cabal of 13 wealthy families they pull all the strings , Politicians are just the front men for their activities they never lose either way.

He never said he was Jesus and he's never said he was the son of God. That's exactly what I meant about "things he's said have been twisted". Nobody will ever find that quote because he simply never said it.



But he did say Los Angeles would become an island, New Zealand would disappear and the cliffs of Kent would be underwater by Christmas 1997.



He never said he was Jesus and he's never said he was the son of God. That's exactly what I meant about "things he's said have been twisted". Nobody will ever find that quote because he simply never said it.But he did say Los Angeles would become an island, New Zealand would disappear and the cliffs of Kent would be underwater by Christmas 1997.

Posts: 13 505 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 PM »



It doesn't mean there isn't some truth amongst his gibbering babble. But he undermines his overall credibility with the bonkers stuff.



Mind you that is the general problem with the internet and how knowledge and truth is controlled. Some truth is out there but rather than argue against it or, try to quell it, the powers that be simply swamp it and hide it within a bunch of nonsense so that everyone thinks everything is fake news.



#NAILEDIT







If you don't accept that the Britsih royal family are lizards from out of space you must be out of your mind

Mountain KingPosts: 9 870 Re: IS ICKE INSANE ??? « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:42:14 PM



It doesn't mean there isn't some truth amongst his gibbering babble. But he undermines his overall credibility with the bonkers stuff.



Mind you that is the general problem with the internet and how knowledge and truth is controlled. Some truth is out there but rather than argue against it or, try to quell it, the powers that be simply swamp it and hide it within a bunch of nonsense so that everyone thinks everything is fake news.



#NAILEDIT









He's mental.It doesn't mean there isn't some truth amongst his gibbering babble. But he undermines his overall credibility with the bonkers stuff.Mind you that is the general problem with the internet and how knowledge and truth is controlled. Some truth is out there but rather than argue against it or, try to quell it, the powers that be simply swamp it and hide it within a bunch of nonsense so that everyone thinks everything is fake news.#NAILEDIT

Nailed it indeed.