IS ICKE INSANE ???

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2020, 01:08:31 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: IS ICKE INSANE ???  (Read 295 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:55:28 PM »
Originally working as a BBC television sports presenter, Icke claims he saw former British Prime Minister Ted Heath's eyes turn black while the two waited for a Sky News interview in 1989. In 1990, while spokesman for the Green Party, he visited a psychic who he said told him he had been placed on earth for a purpose and would begin to receive messages from the spirit world.   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 505



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:55 PM »
Yes

Yes he is.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:58:11 PM »
TOPIC CLOSED   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 150


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:02:50 PM »
If you chip away at the fairies and lizards, he speaks a lot of truth.
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 045


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:07:39 PM »
Who doesnt believe that the royal family are really Lizards from out-a-space ? 
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:11:24 PM »
I'D NEVER REALLY THOUGHT ABOUT THAT ONE   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 935


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:18:56 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 07:02:50 PM
If you chip away at the fairies and lizards, he speaks a lot of truth.


how are you still getting hold of spice on lockdown??  :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:47:32 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Artois
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 109


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:48:58 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:47:32 PM



 mick
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 870



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:03:33 PM »
I think he's more deluded than insane. There's some truth in his overall message - exactly how much is impossible to tell without spending hours and hours listening to his videos.

He's got a few things wrong and been successfully sued for libel but some of the things he's been ridiculed for in the past are now turning out to be true and as with any controversial figure, things he's said have been twisted to make him look bad.

I think people who instantly dismiss things or instantly accept them without looking into them are insane.



   
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 528


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:08:25 PM »
What time did you start drinking today Steve?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:15:37 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Artois
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 109


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 PM »
 
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:25 PM
What time did you start drinking today Steve?
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 870



View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:25 PM
What time did you start drinking today Steve?

Which bit don't you agree with? That he's deluded?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 240


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:32:55 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:24:24 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:25 PM
What time did you start drinking today Steve?

Which bit don't you agree with? That he's deluded?

Shape shifting reptilians
Hollow moon
5G causes Coronavirus

Decent start?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 870



View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:32:55 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:24:24 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:08:25 PM
What time did you start drinking today Steve?

Which bit don't you agree with? That he's deluded?

Shape shifting reptilians
Hollow moon
5G causes Coronavirus

Decent start?

I meant which bit of my post didn't he agree with.

I also don't agree those three points of yours are true, however Icke has never said 5G causes Coronavirus.   
Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 64



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 PM »
He got off to a bad start on Wogan in the blue shell suite when he said he was Jesus ..

But he can't be that insane he packs out his gigs .sells lots of books, and the illuminate are real the worlds run by a cabal of 13 wealthy families they pull all the strings , Politicians are just the front men for their activities they never lose either way.   
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 PM »
https://youtu.be/-29cdosjMUY 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 64



View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:22:20 PM »
 charles charles
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 870



View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 09:45:51 PM
He got off to a bad start on Wogan in the blue shell suite when he said he was Jesus ..

But he can't be that insane he packs out his gigs .sells lots of books, and the illuminate are real the worlds run by a cabal of 13 wealthy families they pull all the strings , Politicians are just the front men for their activities they never lose either way.   





He never said he was Jesus and he's never said he was the son of God. That's exactly what I meant about "things he's said have been twisted". Nobody will ever find that quote because he simply never said it.

But he did say Los Angeles would become an island, New Zealand would disappear and the cliffs of Kent would be underwater by Christmas 1997.

Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 64



View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 PM »
He was right about that 2004 tsunami like    
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 505



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:42:14 PM »
He's mental.

It doesn't mean there isn't some truth amongst his gibbering babble.  But he undermines his overall credibility with the bonkers stuff.

Mind you that is the general problem with the internet and how knowledge and truth is controlled.  Some truth is out there but rather than argue against it or, try to quell it, the powers that be simply swamp it and hide it within a bunch of nonsense so that everyone thinks everything is fake news.

#NAILEDIT

 :homer:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 825


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 PM »
If you don't accept that the Britsih royal family are lizards from out of space you must be out of your mind
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 870



View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:42:14 PM
He's mental.

It doesn't mean there isn't some truth amongst his gibbering babble.  But he undermines his overall credibility with the bonkers stuff.

Mind you that is the general problem with the internet and how knowledge and truth is controlled.  Some truth is out there but rather than argue against it or, try to quell it, the powers that be simply swamp it and hide it within a bunch of nonsense so that everyone thinks everything is fake news.

#NAILEDIT

 :homer:



Nailed it indeed.  jc
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 004



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 825


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:26:14 PM »



 jc
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM by towz » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 