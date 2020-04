Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 214





Posts: 5 214 The Steph McGovern Show « on: April 09, 2020, 04:04:33 PM »



Gets an absolute slating in the TV review in The Sun



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11342452/channel-4-the-steph-show/



I read elsewhere that her opening show had 240,000 viewers, but 70,000 of them switched off whilst it was on



Another example of a BBC presenter thinking they are a lot more popular than they actually are. It's tough out there in the non publicly funded world...…….. Gets an absolute slating in the TV review in The SunI read elsewhere that her opening show had 240,000 viewers, but 70,000 of them switched off whilst it was onAnother example of a BBC presenter thinking they are a lot more popular than they actually are. It's tough out there in the non publicly funded world...…….. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 274





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 274Once in every lifetime Re: The Steph McGovern Show « Reply #1 on: April 09, 2020, 04:08:43 PM » Quote from: Bernie on April 09, 2020, 04:04:33 PM



Gets an absolute slating in the TV review in The Sun



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11342452/channel-4-the-steph-show/



I read elsewhere that her opening show had 240,000 viewers, but 70,000 of them switched off whilst it was on



Another example of a BBC presenter thinking they are a lot more popular than they actually are. It's tough out there in the non publicly funded world...……..

Gets an absolute slating in the TV review in The SunI read elsewhere that her opening show had 240,000 viewers, but 70,000 of them switched off whilst it was onAnother example of a BBC presenter thinking they are a lot more popular than they actually are. It's tough out there in the non publicly funded world...……..



She licks ticks all the right boxes Sheticks all the right boxes Logged Glory Glory Man United

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 497





Posts: 1 497 Re: The Steph McGovern Show « Reply #3 on: April 09, 2020, 04:36:12 PM » I know a couple of people who have known her for years and she supposed to be a really top girl, but I just can't have her as a lead presenter, fine for the odd 5 minutes here and there but that's about as much as I can take. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 515







Posts: 13 515 Re: The Steph McGovern Show « Reply #4 on: April 09, 2020, 05:22:57 PM »



She just doesn't have what it takes to be a leading programmes.



She is on HIGNFY quite frequently and her attempts at humor are fucking painful.



Mind you they are way better than THUNDER'S.



She seems ok but, probably for diversity reasons (including having a Northern accent), the BBC and Channel 4 are pushing her way too much.She just doesn't have what it takes to be a leading programmes.She is on HIGNFY quite frequently and her attempts at humor are fucking painful.Mind you they are way better than THUNDER'S. « Last Edit: April 09, 2020, 05:31:34 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER wanks off trannies.

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 4 549





Posts: 4 549 Re: The Steph McGovern Show « Reply #5 on: April 09, 2020, 05:24:45 PM » She’s on channel 4 now isn’t she? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 41





Posts: 41 Re: The Steph McGovern Show « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:11:12 AM » If they ever do a reboot of only fools and horses she would make a cracking “Dave”. Can have sandy toskvig as Del Boy n all if the bbc want to go the whole diversity hog Logged

Atomic Dog

Online



Posts: 43





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 43Bow Wow Wow Re: The Steph McGovern Show « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:51:49 PM » Looks like fucking Mrs Punch . . . About as funny as her as well

Ugly cunt Logged