Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 994







TMPosts: 14 994 887 BROWN BREAD ??? « on: Today at 03:31:25 PM » https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/09/another-887-dead-uk-coronavirus-toll-nears-8000-12532192/ Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

sockets

Offline



Posts: 32





Posts: 32 Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ??? « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:14 PM » A Lad who just took over my shift an hour ago said he came through Parliament road on the way to work and drove past loads of Romanians gathering in crowds some had pulled their settee's out on the front for a get together . need some sort of branding across the nappa to let hospitals know not to waste a bed on these cunts. Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 994







TMPosts: 14 994 Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ??? « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:28 PM » WHAT MORE DO YER EXPECT WHEN YER INVITE THESE DREGS INTO THE COUNTRY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

sockets

Offline



Posts: 32





Posts: 32 Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ??? « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:47:55 PM » Voted Brexit Party TM



Tories are the same as Labour both ruined the country both as bad as each other



I never invited em Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 994







TMPosts: 14 994 Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ??? « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:57:29 PM » SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WHO LIVE IN BORO DON'T HAVE MUCH GOOD TO SAY ABOUT THE ROMANIANS. SAY THEY ALWAYS SEEM TO BE HANGING AROUND OUTSIDE ALL THE TIME !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats