887 BROWN BREAD ???

Author Topic: 887 BROWN BREAD ??? (Read 165 times)

Tortured_Mind
887 BROWN BREAD ???
« on: Today at 03:31:25 PM »

https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/09/another-887-dead-uk-coronavirus-toll-nears-8000-12532192/

Whothefuckyoulookinat
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:20:14 PM »

sockets
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:14 PM »

A Lad who just took over my shift an hour ago said he came through Parliament road on the way to work and drove past loads of Romanians gathering in crowds some had pulled their settee's out on the front for a get together . need some sort of branding across the nappa to let hospitals know not to waste a bed on these cunts.

Tortured_Mind
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:28 PM »

WHAT MORE DO YER EXPECT WHEN YER INVITE THESE DREGS INTO THE COUNTRY ???

sockets
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:47:55 PM »

Voted Brexit Party TM Tories are the same as Labour both ruined the country both as bad as each other I never invited em

Tortured_Mind
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:57:29 PM »

SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WHO LIVE IN BORO DON'T HAVE MUCH GOOD TO SAY ABOUT THE ROMANIANS. SAY THEY ALWAYS SEEM TO BE HANGING AROUND OUTSIDE ALL THE TIME !!!

Johnny Thunder
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:30:03 PM »

Do any of the cunts have a Chesterfield?

CLEM FANDANGO
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:32:14 PM »

Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:30:03 PMDo any of the cunts have a Chesterfield?

I have several.

Johnny Thunder
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:42:35 PM »

Tacky cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:45:09 PM »

Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 06:42:35 PMTacky cunt.

CAN YOU PLEASE GO AND HAVE A DRINK OR A POKEY BUM WANK OR BOTH. YOU SEEM OVERLY TENSE TODAY.

Tortured_Mind
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:47:40 PM »

DOESN'T SEEM LIKE THE SAME THUNDER I MUST AGREE. PERHAPS HE'S BEEN HACKED ???

monkeyman
Re: 887 BROWN BREAD ???
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:49:20 PM »

Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 05:57:29 PMSOME PEOPLE I KNOW WHO LIVE IN BORO DON'T HAVE MUCH GOOD TO SAY ABOUT THE ROMANIANS. SAY THEY ALWAYS SEEM TO BE HANGING AROUND OUTSIDE ALL THE TIME !!!

THEY ARE A PACK OF THIEVING CUNTS ALWAYS ON THE CLOGGY CRIMEWATCH ROBBING PEOPLE FUCKING SCUM