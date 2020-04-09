887 BROWN BREAD ???

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2020, 04:51:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 887 BROWN BREAD ???  (Read 81 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 983



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:31:25 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/04/09/another-887-dead-uk-coronavirus-toll-nears-8000-12532192/   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Whothefuckyoulookinat
***
Online Online

Posts: 152


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:20:14 PM »
 lost
Logged
sockets

Online Online

Posts: 32


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:14 PM »
A Lad who just took over my shift an hour ago said he came through Parliament road  on the way to work and drove past loads of Romanians gathering in crowds some had pulled their settee's out on the front for a get together . need some sort of branding across the nappa to let hospitals know not to waste a bed on these cunts.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 983



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:45:28 PM »
WHAT MORE DO YER EXPECT WHEN YER INVITE THESE DREGS INTO THE COUNTRY ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
sockets

Online Online

Posts: 32


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:47:55 PM »
Voted Brexit Party TM

Tories are the same as Labour both ruined the country both as bad as each other

I never invited em
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 