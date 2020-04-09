Lockdown reads

April 12, 2020, 07:26:34 AM
Author Topic: Lockdown reads  (Read 204 times)
Bruce*

« on: April 09, 2020, 02:19:09 PM »
Any suggestions?

Midway through the secret barrister, interesting so far but wish I'd read it before jury service. Might try American Gods after.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: April 09, 2020, 02:31:24 PM »
Master sudoku on the iPad
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: April 09, 2020, 02:32:19 PM »
I can't get into The Secret Barrister at all - it's all just going right over my head.

Tyson Fury's autobiography is good but Sharon Osbourne's first one was absolutely brilliant.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #3 on: April 09, 2020, 03:08:14 PM »
Currently reading The Carp Strikes Back by the late, great Rod Hutchinson for the third time.



Clem loves tail.
Bruce*

« Reply #4 on: April 09, 2020, 03:28:32 PM »
I'll admit I have had to go back and re-do the odd paragraph as my mind has wandered, the mix of important info and lyrical whimsy smashed together can mean you lose bits in the translation but I'm finding it worth the effort.

I like Fury as a fighter, but not as a man, while his story is no doubt interesting I don't want to give him money for his opinions  charles
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: April 09, 2020, 05:46:46 PM »
Doom to boom is always worth a re-read....
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #6 on: April 09, 2020, 06:27:18 PM »
Reading it from back to front is more fuckin appropriate these days like.



Clem loves tail.
Bruce*

« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:56:46 AM »
Bashed a couple more chapters today, it gets better as you go on, there are clearer examples and once the fluff is out of the way its a lot more direct. Shocking the holes in the legal system, 30% cuts since 2010 and on the bones of their arse!
Minge
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:11:07 AM »
The hobbit, then lord of the rings  :like:
