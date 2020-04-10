6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 10, 2020, 02:57:15 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here (Read 218 times) Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 648 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 AM » Utter scum ... horrible cunthttps://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/arrogant-conman-posed-firefighter-lied-18064116 Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 15 004 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 AM » I READ THAT. THE PIC ON THE LEFT IS A VERY SIMILAR EXPRESSION TO THE ONE OF TOWERSY THAT HE POSTED WHEN HE WENT FOR THE MEET UP AT THE CROSS CAR PARK A WEEK OR TWO AGO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 648 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:51:58 AM » FFS don't hijack the thread Logged Itchy_ring Offline Posts: 1 490 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:14:15 PM » Takes a special kind of sick bastard to knock a bird up in her 40s after saying you've had the gas cut off! Logged Steboro Offline Posts: 3 219 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:52:58 PM » What a cunt Logged Artois Offline Posts: 109 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM » Used to drink in the roundel so he did Logged Don pepe Offline Posts: 38 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:17:12 AM » Hes got fuck all on some of the cunts on here as far as fantasy lifes goAwful him fucking his own son off like - truly despicable Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...