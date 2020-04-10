Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 004







TMPosts: 15 004 Re: 6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 AM » I READ THAT. THE PIC ON THE LEFT IS A VERY SIMILAR EXPRESSION TO THE ONE OF TOWERSY THAT HE POSTED WHEN HE WENT FOR THE MEET UP AT THE CROSS CAR PARK A WEEK OR TWO AGO !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats