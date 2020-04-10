6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here

April 10, 2020, 02:57:15 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

6 years for the biggest Walter Mitty that outdoes the best on here
Wee_Willie
Yesterday at 10:31:02 AM


Utter scum ... horrible cunt

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/arrogant-conman-posed-firefighter-lied-18064116
Tortured_Mind
TM
Yesterday at 10:50:36 AM
I READ THAT. THE PIC ON THE LEFT IS A VERY SIMILAR EXPRESSION TO THE ONE OF TOWERSY THAT HE POSTED WHEN HE WENT FOR THE MEET UP AT THE CROSS CAR PARK A WEEK OR TWO AGO !!!  
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
Yesterday at 10:51:58 AM
FFS don't hijack the thread
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 12:14:15 PM
Takes a special kind of sick bastard to knock a bird up in her 40s after saying you've had the gas cut off!
Steboro
Yesterday at 03:52:58 PM
What a cunt
Artois
Yesterday at 04:25:51 PM
Used to drink in the roundel so he did
Don pepe

Today at 01:17:12 AM
Hes got fuck all on some of the cunts on here as far as fantasy lifes go

Awful him fucking his own son off like - truly despicable
