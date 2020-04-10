Gramsci

Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #56 on: April 10, 2020, 04:49:03 PM » yep, absolutely ripped there over a question mark Oldfield. You need to back up your argument son, like any good academic would do

Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #62 on: April 11, 2020, 08:49:36 AM » How do you know that they don't all live in the same house together? State facts T-Bone instead of just assuming because of race/colour/religion that the rules are being broken. If the rules are being broken then like everyone else they should be done for it.

B.t.w T-bone i don't think your racist just badly misinformed.............

Posts: 538 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #68 on: Today at 11:57:32 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM



https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread

I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

Posts: 1 830 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #70 on: Today at 01:56:18 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:57:32 AM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM



https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread

Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.



In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video



Same as Parliament road



That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that videoSame as Parliament roadWhen theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim ghetto

Posts: 538 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #71 on: Today at 02:06:05 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:57:32 AM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM



https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread

Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.



In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video



Same as Parliament road



When theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim grotto

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that videoSame as Parliament roadWhen theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim grotto

Fully take your point fella and do get it but i think its unfair to blame a particular race/creed for the crisis at the min. I have yet to see a single post about white people breaking regs.As someone considered as serious risk to infection (and going fucking stir crazy) to me its anybody breaking the regs regardless age/creed/religion that need fucking.They are the 1's that will force lockdown on and on......Lived on Falkland Street years ago and Parly road was no different then tbh.

Posts: 1 830 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #73 on: Today at 02:26:27 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:06:05 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:57:32 AM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM



https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread

Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.



In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video



Same as Parliament road



When theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim grotto

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that videoSame as Parliament roadWhen theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim grotto

As someone considered as serious risk to infection (and going fucking stir crazy) to me its anybody breaking the regs regardless age/creed/religion that need fucking.They are the 1's that will force lockdown on and on......Lived on Falkland Street years ago and Parly road was no different then tbh.

Fully take your point fella and do get it but i think its unfair to blame a particular race/creed for the crisis at the min. I have yet to see a single post about white people breaking regs.As someone considered as serious risk to infection (and going fucking stir crazy) to me its anybody breaking the regs regardless age/creed/religion that need fucking.They are the 1's that will force lockdown on and on......Lived on Falkland Street years ago and Parly road was no different then tbh.

Not blaming them mate, my frustrations more with the police who seem to let them get away with it but then they enforce the rules on us



The other day my daughter parked up outside Mccolls shop and locked the bairn in the car.



She said she was literally in there two minutes and tried not to take her eye off the car but when she come out the shop there was a bobby stood by the car



He give her a lecture about it but my daughter made the point that she wouldn't of been allowed to take the barin into the shop with her



Their like bloody jobsworths when it suits them but then gangs of asian youth are allowed to walk about Parliament road unchallenged it seems



Not blaming them mate, my frustrations more with the police who seem to let them get away with it but then they enforce the rules on usThe other day my daughter parked up outside Mccolls shop and locked the bairn in the car.She said she was literally in there two minutes and tried not to take her eye off the car but when she come out the shop there was a bobby stood by the carHe give her a lecture about it but my daughter made the point that she wouldn't of been allowed to take the barin into the shop with herTheir like bloody jobsworths when it suits them but then gangs of asian youth are allowed to walk about Parliament road unchallenged it seems

Mountain KingPosts: 9 965 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #78 on: Today at 03:12:35 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM

In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video

When was the last time you were in East London?



I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?



When was the last time you were in East London?I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

Posts: 1 830 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #80 on: Today at 03:59:51 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:12:35 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM

In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video

When was the last time you were in East London?



I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?



I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

When was the last time you were in East London?I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

Been a few years now but when I was down for the West ham game I spent a bit of time in Bethnal green and it felt like been in a third world country



Absolute shithole



Had a look around the market and seemed like every stall was run by an asian



Been a few years now but when I was down for the West ham game I spent a bit of time in Bethnal green and it felt like been in a third world countryAbsolute shitholeHad a look around the market and seemed like every stall was run by an asian

Posts: 9 161 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #81 on: Today at 04:07:25 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 03:59:51 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:12:35 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM

In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video

When was the last time you were in East London?



I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?



I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

When was the last time you were in East London?I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

Been a few years now but when I was down for the West ham game I spent a bit of time in Bethnal green and it felt like been in a third world country



Absolute shithole



Had a look around the market and seemed like every stall was run by an asian





Been a few years now but when I was down for the West ham game I spent a bit of time in Bethnal green and it felt like been in a third world countryAbsolute shitholeHad a look around the market and seemed like every stall was run by an asian