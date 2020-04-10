A picture speaks a thousand words

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: A picture speaks a thousand words  (Read 1612 times)
Gramsci
Posts: 8 178



« Reply #50 on: April 10, 2020, 02:30:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 10, 2020, 01:47:10 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:

Pants.... snigger.
 :alf:

Everyone can see who fucked up Prof.

You thick rhetorical cunt.

 :nige:


Ooooof, another keyboard warrior
You need to up your game a little bit Tegs if you are gonna take on the big lads 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 370


« Reply #51 on: April 10, 2020, 02:33:15 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 10, 2020, 01:47:10 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:

Pants.... snigger.
 :alf:

Everyone can see who fucked up Prof.

You thick rhetorical cunt.

 :nige:


Ooooof, another keyboard warrior
You need to up your game a little bit Tegs if you are gonna take on the big lads 

Why, when are they coming to post on COB? 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 178



« Reply #52 on: April 10, 2020, 02:35:55 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 10, 2020, 02:33:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 10, 2020, 01:47:10 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:

Pants.... snigger.
 :alf:

Everyone can see who fucked up Prof.

You thick rhetorical cunt.

 :nige:


Ooooof, another keyboard warrior
You need to up your game a little bit Tegs if you are gonna take on the big lads 

Why, when are they coming to post on COB? 

It's the way you tell em Bob  mcl
nekder365
Posts: 538


« Reply #53 on: April 10, 2020, 02:45:39 PM »
Grammar:
The difference between knowing your shit and knowing you're shit........................
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 126


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #54 on: April 10, 2020, 04:13:22 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 02:30:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 10, 2020, 01:47:10 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:

Pants.... snigger.
 :alf:

Everyone can see who fucked up Prof.

You thick rhetorical cunt.

 :nige:


Ooooof, another keyboard warrior
You need to up your game a little bit Tegs if you are gonna take on the big lads 

Youre no big lad Gramsci.
 :alf: :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Oldfield
Posts: 655



« Reply #55 on: April 10, 2020, 04:45:48 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on April 09, 2020, 01:41:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 09, 2020, 12:39:22 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 09, 2020, 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.


The questions were rhetorical, therefore a period, such as a full stop or a  :jowo7: will suffice. Nice try Tegs, but be better 

Another hole ripped in our self proclaimed intellectual colossus arse...

Any news on that manifesto from last week? Nope..... how many more time do you have to be slapped round here?

Hilarious
Gramsci
Posts: 8 178



« Reply #56 on: April 10, 2020, 04:49:03 PM »
yep, absolutely ripped there over a question mark Oldfield. You need to back up your argument son, like any good academic would do 
monkeyman
Posts: 9 161


« Reply #57 on: April 10, 2020, 05:16:08 PM »
https://youtu.be/ywOtN0FE4Ac
Gingerpig
Posts: 546


Glorious Leader


« Reply #58 on: April 10, 2020, 05:48:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 10, 2020, 01:47:10 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 10, 2020, 01:39:41 PM
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:

Pants.... snigger.
 :alf:

Everyone can see who fucked up Prof.

You thick rhetorical cunt.


 :like:

 :nige:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 178



« Reply #59 on: April 10, 2020, 07:06:55 PM »
Please don't gang up on me lads.....makes me sad 
Artois
Posts: 201


« Reply #60 on: April 10, 2020, 07:12:50 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on April 10, 2020, 04:45:48 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 09, 2020, 01:41:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 09, 2020, 12:39:22 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on April 09, 2020, 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.


The questions were rhetorical, therefore a period, such as a full stop or a  :jowo7: will suffice. Nice try Tegs, but be better 

Another hole ripped in our self proclaimed intellectual colossus arse...

Any news on that manifesto from last week? Nope..... how many more time do you have to be slapped round here?

Hilarious



They way you portray yourself is much like jayjayb  mick
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #61 on: April 10, 2020, 08:09:52 PM »
Parliament road today  lost
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 538


« Reply #62 on: April 11, 2020, 08:49:36 AM »
How do you know that they don't all live in the same house together? State facts T-Bone instead of just assuming because of race/colour/religion that the rules are being broken. If the rules are being broken then like everyone else they should be done for it.
B.t.w T-bone i don't think your racist just badly misinformed.............
sockets
Posts: 204



« Reply #63 on: April 11, 2020, 08:51:16 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 10, 2020, 08:09:52 PM
Parliament road today  lost












YEP  :like:

Like I was told on Thursday
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM »
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 647

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

Fuck me, what an uncivilised 3rd World sewer. Thank God I don't live in Pa...

Oh, err...  :meltdown:
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Skinz
Posts: 2 196


« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:12:23 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 10, 2020, 08:09:52 PM
Parliament road today  lost
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 680



« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:27:49 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

Fuck me, what an uncivilised 3rd World sewer. Thank God I don't live in Pa...

Oh, err...  :meltdown:

Thats Whitechapel, East End.

Probably explains Londons stats ... as being the countrys outlier
nekder365
Posts: 538


« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:57:32 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/
I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.
Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??.... 
Logged
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 965



« Reply #69 on: Today at 01:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:27:49 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

Fuck me, what an uncivilised 3rd World sewer. Thank God I don't live in Pa...

Oh, err...  :meltdown:

Thats Whitechapel, East End.

Probably explains Londons stats ... as being the countrys outlier

I spent an afternoon in Whitechapel in January. It was good!
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #70 on: Today at 01:56:18 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:57:32 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/
I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.
Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....  

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.

In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

Same as Parliament road   lost

When theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim ghetto  souey
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 538


« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:06:05 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:57:32 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/
I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.
Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....  

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.

In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

Same as Parliament road   lost

When theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim grotto  souey
Fully take your point fella and do get it but i think its unfair to blame a particular race/creed for the crisis at the min. I have yet to see a single post about white people breaking regs.
As someone considered as serious risk to infection (and going fucking stir crazy) to me its anybody breaking the regs regardless age/creed/religion that need fucking.They are the 1's that will force lockdown on and on......Lived on Falkland Street years ago and Parly road was no different then tbh.
El Capitan
Posts: 41 050


« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:12:13 PM »
A Muslim grotto  monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:26:27 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:06:05 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:57:32 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/
I wasnt taking the piss T-Bone and agree with the video but my point is this where i live there is 1 Asian the rest of "us" are white/European but its not the Asian that is the risk but the others that are blatantly breaking the regs. 2 dicks on a quad roaring all over no helmets on no tops on overtaking etc.Cops? Dont give a fuck.
Old people refusing to follow distancing rules in the shop etc etc etc. I dont agree with the racist rhetoric that these posts generate.....Was the geezer taking the video following regs? Driving round filming dont count as essential travel. Plus instead of going for keyboard warrior status why didnt the fanny get out and say something instead on going on facefuck??....  

That's the point though mate, the asian is in the minority where you live.

In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

Same as Parliament road   lost

When theres enough of them they take over places, its also happened in luton as Bury park is like a muslim grotto  souey
Fully take your point fella and do get it but i think its unfair to blame a particular race/creed for the crisis at the min. I have yet to see a single post about white people breaking regs.
As someone considered as serious risk to infection (and going fucking stir crazy) to me its anybody breaking the regs regardless age/creed/religion that need fucking.They are the 1's that will force lockdown on and on......Lived on Falkland Street years ago and Parly road was no different then tbh.

Not blaming them mate, my frustrations more with the police who seem to let them get away with it but then they enforce the rules on us  :unlike:

The other day my daughter parked up outside Mccolls shop and locked the bairn in the car.

She said she was literally in there two minutes and tried not to take her eye off the car but when she come out the shop there was a bobby stood by the car  lost

He give her a lecture about it but my daughter made the point that she wouldn't of been allowed to take the barin into the shop with her 

Their like bloody jobsworths when it suits them but then gangs of asian youth are allowed to walk about Parliament road unchallenged it seems  souey
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #74 on: Today at 02:28:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:12:13 PM
A Muslim grotto  monkey monkey

Simple minds easily amused  souey
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 538


« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:34:27 PM »
At least we agree on Cleveland Police being inept...... :)
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 680



« Reply #76 on: Today at 02:53:10 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:44:01 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:27:49 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:13:19 PM
To all those who took the piss out of me on this thread  sshhh

https://www.facebook.com/ace.parker.9693/videos/2595531890735302/

Fuck me, what an uncivilised 3rd World sewer. Thank God I don't live in Pa...

Oh, err...  :meltdown:

Thats Whitechapel, East End.

Probably explains Londons stats ... as being the countrys outlier

I spent an afternoon in Whitechapel in January. It was good!

Agree, it's a good and interesting part of London. The point was in reference to the social distancing
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #77 on: Today at 03:04:48 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:34:27 PM
At least we agree on Cleveland Police being inept...... :)

 :like:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 965



« Reply #78 on: Today at 03:12:35 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM
In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

When was the last time you were in East London?

I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?

I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.
El Capitan
Posts: 41 050


« Reply #79 on: Today at 03:57:52 PM »
PLS SHARE
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 830


« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:59:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:12:35 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM
In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

When was the last time you were in East London?

I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?

I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

Been a few years now but when I was down for the West ham game I spent a bit of time in Bethnal green and it felt like been in a third world country  souey

Absolute shithole  :unlike:

Had a look around the market and seemed like every stall was run by an asian  lost
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
monkeyman
Posts: 9 161


« Reply #81 on: Today at 04:07:25 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 03:59:51 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:12:35 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM
In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

When was the last time you were in East London?

I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?

I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

Been a few years now but when I was down for the West ham game I spent a bit of time in Bethnal green and it felt like been in a third world country  souey

Absolute shithole  :unlike:

Had a look around the market and seemed like every stall was run by an asian  lost


  mick rava
OzzyPorter
Posts: 270


« Reply #82 on: Today at 04:29:44 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:12:35 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 01:56:18 PM
In places like East London their not in the minority, so thats why you see the scenes like what happened in that video  :unlike:

When was the last time you were in East London?

I reckon you are basing that opinion on some bullshit memes from some right wing Facebook group?

I know a lot of people in East London and go there regularly and your opinion of it is completely wrong.

East London is third world gangster central but I quite like it's charm. I've ot been for a while but for beers you can't beat the Mermaid if it's still open and then the famous Dolphin. Good afternoons and nights spent in those two places. It's still like bloody Baghdad though.
