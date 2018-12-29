T_Bone

Online



Posts: 1 792





Posts: 1 792 A picture speaks a thousand words « on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM »



And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 166







Posts: 8 166 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk





Andthe ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk

Do you mean 'they are' fella.



Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we Do you mean 'they are' fella.Wouldn't want people thinking that thisinsightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 166







Posts: 8 166 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:58:49 PM » ). I wonder how T-boner would react if, God forbid, he had to be treated by a person of colour in a hospital, of which I do believe a few Muslims work for the NHS, makes you wonder doesn't it (rhetorical question, so no question mark required Terry). Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 434





Posts: 434 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:36:58 PM » https://europeansworldwide.wordpress.com/2018/12/29/britain-has-a-daesh-prime-minister/



Funny how the date on the "pic" has been changed from 2015 to 2020 just to suit your way to shoehorn "race" into any problem...... Funny how the date on the "pic" has been changed from 2015 to 2020 just to suit your way to shoehorn "race" into any problem...... Logged

T_Bone

Online



Posts: 1 792





Posts: 1 792 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM Quote from: T_Bone ulink=topic=143768.msg1608835#msg1608835 date=1586424428

And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong.

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong.

Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them

Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them

So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?

Like I said at the beginning the picture says it all



This don't feel like an English country no more.



The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for us



We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan Like I said at the beginning the picture says it allThis don't feel like an English country no more.The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for usWe can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 538





Posts: 4 538 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:15:31 PM » To be fair, it pisses me off when the police come round and confiscate Christmas trees, my grandparents fought for the right for me to have a Christmas tree! Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 538





Posts: 4 538 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM » They always do because theres not enough room inside, they do it at the mosque on southfield road all the time. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 166







Posts: 8 166 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #40 on: Today at 10:46:37 AM »

Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetorical )



Trot on Tegs, you lose Tegs, you seem to have woke up angry. Chill mate.Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetoricalTrot on Tegs, you lose Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 434





Posts: 434 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #42 on: Today at 11:16:23 AM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:11:40 AM Are we really sure that the photo on the right is London? It could easily be somewhere in the Middle East.

Like i said earlier this pic has been used for numerous different "events". The 2020 year just gets changed to whatever year it was.....9/11 it was new york and 2001 but same pic etc..... Like i said earlier this pic has been used for numerous different "events". The 2020 year just gets changed to whatever year it was.....9/11 it was new york and 2001 but same pic etc..... Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 109





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 109Pull your socks up Tel. Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #44 on: Today at 12:57:31 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:46:37 AM

Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetorical )



Trot on Tegs, you lose

Tegs, you seem to have woke up angry. Chill mate.Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetoricalTrot on Tegs, you lose

Quite the opposite little fella, I awoke this morning surrounded by rural splendour in a joyous mood and your weak attempts to justify your mistake only serves to improve it.

You tried to belittle someone's English and fucked up. Take it on the chins with good grace and then fuck off.









Quite the opposite little fella, I awoke this morning surrounded by rural splendour in a joyous mood and your weak attempts to justify your mistake only serves to improve it.You tried to belittle someone's English and fucked up. Take it on the chins with good grace and then fuck off. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 166







Posts: 8 166 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #45 on: Today at 01:39:41 PM » You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here Logged