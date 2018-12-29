A picture speaks a thousand words

Author Topic: A picture speaks a thousand words  (Read 711 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM »
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Artois
Posts: 112


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:31:27 AM »
How do I share?  mcl
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:32:35 AM »
Why would you want to share?...........
El Capitan
Posts: 40 946


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:36:50 AM »
What words is it speaking to you??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:39:00 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??
Fuck me cant believe im going to say this but....Great question El.........
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 299


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 AM »
An interesting photo. What would the difference be in two similar photos of Tokyo?
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:52:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:52:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
Didnt know it had moved........
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:00:33 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:53:38 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:52:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
Didnt know it had moved........

The city hasn't, just a lot of unvited guests have moved in  :gaz:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Artois
Posts: 112


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 AM »
Unvited  mick
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 299


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:52:37 AM »
How many are here legally?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 946


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 AM »
14
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 166



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:
Artois
Posts: 112


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:35:19 PM »
 
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 109


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:39:22 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 010



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:40:14 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey


Didn't realise it was such a popular tourist destination for 3rd world muslims.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 166



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:41:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:39:22 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.


The questions were rhetorical, therefore a period, such as a full stop or a  :jowo7: will suffice. Nice try Tegs, but be better 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 880



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 
Bruce*

Posts: 11


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:10:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

What would you know about whats going on in London... 
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 880



« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:11:57 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 02:10:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

What would you know about whats going on in London... 

When you've lived here as long as I have, you get some sort of idea  :basil:
Bruce*

Posts: 11


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:13:39 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:11:57 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 02:10:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

What would you know about whats going on in London... 

When you've lived here as long as I have, you get some sort of idea  :basil:

I call bullshit, this meme posted from Teesside trumps your lived experience. Seeing brown faces is not acceptable! 
Gramsci
Posts: 8 166



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:58:49 PM »
I wonder how T-boner would react if, God forbid, he had to be treated by a person of colour in a hospital, of which I do believe a few Muslims work for the NHS, makes you wonder doesn't it (rhetorical question, so no question mark required Terry  rava).
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:36:58 PM »
https://europeansworldwide.wordpress.com/2018/12/29/britain-has-a-daesh-prime-minister/

Funny how the date on the "pic" has been changed from 2015 to 2020 just to suit your way to shoehorn "race" into any problem......
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone ulink=topic=143768.msg1608835#msg1608835 date=1586424428
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?

Like I said at the beginning the picture says it all  :unlike:

This don't feel like an English country no more.

The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for us  rava

We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan  :unlike:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 946


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:12:06 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM
We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them




if i catch you with an easter egg i am going to kick your fucking head in 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:13:24 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone ulink=topic=143768.msg1608835#msg1608835 date=1586424428
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong.  


Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?

Like I said at the beginning the picture says it all  :unlike:

This don't feel like an English country no more.

The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for us  rava

We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan  :unlike:
All religious ceremonies are banned.Gatherings of more than 2 are banned.Where is this happening?
CapsDave
Posts: 4 538


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:15:31 PM »
To be fair, it pisses me off when the police come round and confiscate Christmas trees, my grandparents fought for the right for me to have a Christmas tree!  :ukfist:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:17:28 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:13:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone ulink=topic=143768.msg1608835#msg1608835 date=1586424428
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong.  


Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?

Like I said at the beginning the picture says it all  :unlike:

This don't feel like an English country no more.

The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for us  rava

We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan  :unlike:
All religious ceremonies are banned.Gatherings of more than 2 are banned.Where is this happening?

Theres been plenty of photos on Facebook of them praying on mats outside the mosque  :unlike:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:25:04 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:17:28 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:13:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone ulink=topic=143768.msg1608835#msg1608835 date=1586424428
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong.  


Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?

Like I said at the beginning the picture says it all  :unlike:

This don't feel like an English country no more.

The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for us  rava

We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan  :unlike:
All religious ceremonies are banned.Gatherings of more than 2 are banned.Where is this happening?

Theres been plenty of photos on Facebook of them praying on mats outside the mosque  :unlike:
C'mon T-Bone Facefuck is hardly the most reliable source.The amount of rehashed crap from years ago that is churned out now on there to suit whatever agenda it fits now is astonishing.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 792


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:28:02 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:25:04 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:17:28 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 05:13:24 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:47:57 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:41:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone ulink=topic=143768.msg1608835#msg1608835 date=1586424428
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong.  


Have a walk down Parliament road Steve, you'll soon find them  lost
So its now turning into a "racist" post rather than i think the way you really meant T-Bone surely?

Like I said at the beginning the picture says it all  :unlike:

This don't feel like an English country no more.

The muslims are still aloud to pray on mats outside the mosque and the rest of us have to stay in it's one rule for them another for us  rava

We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them but we have to respect them during Ramadan  :unlike:
All religious ceremonies are banned.Gatherings of more than 2 are banned.Where is this happening?

Theres been plenty of photos on Facebook of them praying on mats outside the mosque  :unlike:
C'mon T-Bone Facefuck is hardly the most reliable source.The amount of rehashed crap from years ago that is churned out now on there to suit whatever agenda it fits now is astonishing.

So why would muslims of been praying on mats outside when the mosques were open?  

It's obvious going to be a recent photo.
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 538


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM »
They always do because theres not enough room inside, they do it at the mosque on southfield road all the time.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:37:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:29:50 PM
They always do because theres not enough room inside, they do it at the mosque on southfield road all the time.
I used to live near the 1 on Albany Street and that was common practice then.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 616


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 06:25:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:12:06 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM
We can't celebrate Easter in case it offends them




if i catch you with an easter egg i am going to kick your fucking head in 



Yer couldn't kick the fuckin easter egg in ye soft cunt.




 mcl
Clem loves tail.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 946


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 06:36:24 PM »
you're lucky i'm only on my first beer you cunt 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 616


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 06:37:40 PM »
 mick


















 mcl
Clem loves tail.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 505



« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 06:40:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:36:24 PM
you're lucky i'm only on my first beer you cunt 

GO ON BUMCAT - KICK HIS FUCKIN' HEAD IN.

 
monkeyman
Posts: 9 082


« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:28:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:36:24 PM
you're lucky i'm only on my first beer you cunt 
ITS A BIT EARLY 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 109


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:43:01 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 01:41:54 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:39:22 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.


The questions were rhetorical, therefore a period, such as a full stop or a  :jowo7: will suffice. Nice try Tegs, but be better 

"Do you mean they are" is a rhetorical question?

Fuck off.

 
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Gramsci
Posts: 8 166



« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:46:37 AM »
Tegs, you seem to have woke up angry. Chill mate.
Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetorical  )

Trot on Tegs, you lose  
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 299


« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:11:40 AM »
Are we really sure that the photo on the right is London? It could easily be somewhere  in the Middle East.
nekder365
Posts: 434


« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:16:23 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:11:40 AM
Are we really sure that the photo on the right is London? It could easily be somewhere  in the Middle East.
Like i said earlier this pic has been used for numerous different "events". The 2020 year just gets changed to whatever year it was.....9/11 it was new york and 2001 but same pic etc.....
towz
Posts: 7 830


« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:44:33 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Get random photos, write stupid shit
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 109


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:57:31 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:46:37 AM
Tegs, you seem to have woke up angry. Chill mate.
Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetorical  )

Trot on Tegs, you lose  

Quite the opposite little fella, I awoke this morning surrounded by rural splendour in a joyous mood and your weak attempts to justify your mistake only serves to improve it.
You tried to belittle someone's English and fucked up. Take it on the chins with good grace and then fuck off.

 :alf:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Gramsci
Posts: 8 166



« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:39:41 PM »
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 259


« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:41:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:57:31 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:46:37 AM
Tegs, you seem to have woke up angry. Chill mate.
Just cos you have had your pants pulled down trying to be a clever cunt there is no need to get a knark on is there now. (again a period will suffice due to the question being rhetorical  )

Trot on Tegs, you lose  

Quite the opposite little fella, I awoke this morning surrounded by rural splendour in a joyous mood and your weak attempts to justify your mistake only serves to improve it.
You tried to belittle someone's English and fucked up. Take it on the chins with good grace and then fuck off.

 :alf:




I told everyone that he was a fake intellectual  mcl
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 109


View Profile
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:47:10 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 01:39:41 PM
You don't like it up ya do ya Tegs....pull your pants up there's good lad, too many times you are caught with em round your ankles on here  :alf:

Pants.... snigger.
 :alf:

Everyone can see who fucked up Prof.

You thick rhetorical cunt.

 :nige:
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
