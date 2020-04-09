A picture speaks a thousand words

April 09, 2020, 02:23:43 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: A picture speaks a thousand words  (Read 273 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 786


« on: Today at 10:27:08 AM »
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Artois
Posts: 67


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:27 AM »
How do I share?  mcl
nekder365
Posts: 412


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:32:35 AM »
Why would you want to share?...........
El Capitan
Posts: 40 924


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:50 AM »
What words is it speaking to you??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 412


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:39:00 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??
Fuck me cant believe im going to say this but....Great question El.........
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 296


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:58 AM »
An interesting photo. What would the difference be in two similar photos of Tokyo?
T_Bone
Posts: 1 786


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:52:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 412


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:53:38 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:52:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
Didnt know it had moved........
T_Bone
Posts: 1 786


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:00:33 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:53:38 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:52:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
Didnt know it had moved........

The city hasn't, just a lot of unvited guests have moved in  :gaz:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Artois
Posts: 67


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:06:03 AM »
Unvited  mick
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 296


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:52:37 AM »
How many are here legally?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 924


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:54:17 AM »
14
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 161



« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:59:21 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:
Artois
Posts: 67


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:35:19 PM »
 
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 105


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:39:22 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 010



« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:40:14 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey


Didn't realise it was such a popular tourist destination for 3rd world muslims.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 161



« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:41:54 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:39:22 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 11:59:21 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



Do you mean 'they are' fella.

Wouldn't want people thinking that this inciteful insightful post was written by someone with a low level of intelligence would we  :jowo7:


You missed off the question marks.


The questions were rhetorical, therefore a period, such as a full stop or a  :jowo7: will suffice. Nice try Tegs, but be better 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 853



« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:07:51 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 
Bruce*

Posts: 8


« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

What would you know about whats going on in London... 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 853



« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:11:57 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 02:10:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

What would you know about whats going on in London... 

When you've lived here as long as I have, you get some sort of idea  :basil:
Bruce*

Posts: 8


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:13:39 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:11:57 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 02:10:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:07:51 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey

I went out a couple of hours ago to the shops and I didn't see any Muslims at all, but I did see some English people, so you're wrong. 

What would you know about whats going on in London... 

When you've lived here as long as I have, you get some sort of idea  :basil:

I call bullshit, this meme posted from Teesside trumps your lived experience. Seeing brown faces is not acceptable! 
