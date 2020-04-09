A picture speaks a thousand words

April 09, 2020, 11:42:32 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: A picture speaks a thousand words  (Read 115 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 1 786


« on: Today at 10:27:08 AM »
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Artois
Posts: 65


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:27 AM »
How do I share?  mcl
nekder365
Posts: 412


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:32:35 AM »
Why would you want to share?...........
El Capitan
Posts: 40 916


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:50 AM »
What words is it speaking to you??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 412


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:39:00 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??
Fuck me cant believe im going to say this but....Great question El.........
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 293


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:58 AM »
An interesting photo. What would the difference be in two similar photos of Tokyo?
T_Bone
Posts: 1 786


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:52:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
Posts: 412


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:53:38 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:52:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
Didnt know it had moved........
T_Bone
Posts: 1 786


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:00:33 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:53:38 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:52:11 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AM
What words is it speaking to you??

Of what London use to be when it was an English city.
Didnt know it had moved........

The city hasn't, just a lot of unvited guests have moved in  :gaz:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Artois
Posts: 65


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:06:03 AM »
Unvited  mick
