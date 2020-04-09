A picture speaks a thousand words Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 09, 2020, 11:42:27 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board A picture speaks a thousand words Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: A picture speaks a thousand words (Read 114 times) T_Bone Online Posts: 1 786 A picture speaks a thousand words « on: Today at 10:27:08 AM » And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Artois Online Posts: 65 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:27 AM » How do I share? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 412 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:32:35 AM » Why would you want to share?........... Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 916 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:36:50 AM » What words is it speaking to you?? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. nekder365 Offline Posts: 412 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:39:00 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AMWhat words is it speaking to you??Fuck me cant believe im going to say this but....Great question El......... Logged Bill Buxton Offline Posts: 4 293 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:58 AM » An interesting photo. What would the difference be in two similar photos of Tokyo? Logged T_Bone Online Posts: 1 786 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:52:11 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AMWhat words is it speaking to you??Of what London use to be when it was an English city. Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. nekder365 Offline Posts: 412 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:53:38 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:52:11 AMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AMWhat words is it speaking to you??Of what London use to be when it was an English city.Didnt know it had moved........ Logged T_Bone Online Posts: 1 786 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:00:33 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:53:38 AMQuote from: T_Bone on Today at 10:52:11 AMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:50 AMWhat words is it speaking to you??Of what London use to be when it was an English city.Didnt know it had moved........The city hasn't, just a lot of unvited guests have moved in Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Artois Online Posts: 65 Re: A picture speaks a thousand words « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:06:03 AM » Unvited Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...