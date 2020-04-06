|
Bobupanddown
more info from the USA:
These stats are pulled directly from the CDC. You can find them yourselves here if youre interested....http://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/nchsdata12.csv
2014-2019 average number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March = 18,013
The number is remarkably stable over the 5 year span. Standard deviation of 876. So we NORMALLY lose 18,000+ people to flu and pneumonia in the month of March, every year, year after year, and we never shut down anything other than the odd school or business for a week.
Yet this year we have shut down the entire freaking country for 12,000 WhuFlu deaths?
How does that make any sense?
Oh and in case your curious, the official CDC number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March 2020 is only 13,934. Way down. That's strange. Statistically speaking, there is a <1% chance that the number could be that low based on the prior 5-year period. So there is every reason to believe that close to HALF of the reported WhuFlu deaths would normally have just been put in the seasonal Flu/Pneumonia bucket.
This nonsense needs to end.
Bruce*
Flu is a known quantity with millions spent per year giving out shots to the elderly, pregnant and vulnerable. We have spent years developing a strategy for flu.
Corona is an unknown quantity, much more contagious, we have no vaccine and all statistics collected have been done so at short notice, with no control and without the resources to properly test all concerned.
Ural Quntz
The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it
Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.
Out of interest, how many people work on the rig?
Less than half of them....
Alberto Bongaloid
The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it
Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.
Out of interest, how many people work on the rig?
Less than half of them....
Boom 😂
Ours was down to about 45 but the bigger ones are still in the hundreds despite many going down to minimum manning. Ive said all along that the only massive problem created by this coronavirus is the reactions by the politicians that have affected the economy.
I have the greatest of sympathy with people so will have lost loved ones to this problem but nearly all of the affected people pre existing health conditions that left a ticking time bomb anyway.
Look at the idiotic way people are carrying on in public. 2m distancing when it suits, shopping neighbours for visiting auntie Ethel, police criticising people for travelling to buy a car. I give up!!
