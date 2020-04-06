Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 576 How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « on: Yesterday at 09:02:40 AM »

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.

Bobupanddown

Posts: 2 268 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:13:35 AM » Oh and I looked at the numbers from the ONS to the week ended 27th of March.



In that week we had 539 Covid 19 deaths but the total number of deaths was LESS than in the same week in 2018.

It was about more than in 2019 however.

Statistically the week on week change was within normal margin. So no noticeable Covid 19 difference.



That said with Covid deaths only accounting for 4% of total deaths that week, we wouldn't expect to see a noticeable difference.



Next weeks figures (27th March to April 3rd) are a different story however with Covid death's likely to exceed 20% of total deaths.



The ONS release the data on Tuesday.

Logged





Bernie

Posts: 5 214 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:50:06 AM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:02:40 AM

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.



The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.



The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.

Can I ask what you think when you see interviews with Dr's & Nurses - not just here but worldwide - saying how chronic the deaths are? Do you think they are exaggerating or making it up?

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 495 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:57:12 AM » It's going to be years before the full picture comes out and then there is ever chance the "truth" will be massaged to fit the politics.



Whilst there is obviously a virus killing people we have absolutely no idea how bad it is because the statical reporting means next to nothing without more detail.



Added to which we will have a long term health impact to consider from the economy being fucked for years to come, there is huge historical data show recession kills people in large numbers.



It's all a horrible mess.

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 653 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:01:47 AM » Need transparency on all data - bearing in mind 14000 are expected to die every week. If it is as bad as portrayed in MSM then we can expect ONS data to show 14000 + (600 - 900 x 7 days = 4200 - 6300), so >20,200 tops.



If you listen to MSM it sounds like we all have a limited number of days to live, BBC in particular. Many of those nurses and doctors speaking out are political activists.



We also need to analyse and learn from Germany.



We also need to analyse and learn from Germany.

The crisis does expose one thing - the obvious disconnect between HMG and NHS leadership, which is more of a concern and someone needs to be held accountable.

El Capitan

Posts: 40 950 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:50:06 AM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:02:40 AM

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.



The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.



Can I ask what you think when you see interviews with Dr's & Nurses - not just here but worldwide - saying how chronic the deaths are? Do you think they are exaggerating or making it up?

State funded propaganda

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 576 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:21:28 AM Sadly I know somebody personally who has died of C19, late 40s and fit and healthy.



That is really sad. So sorry for your loss.



The problem I have with the media though is that they are bending over backwards to make many deaths appear to be due to covid 19 when they clearly not.



That is really sad. So sorry for your loss.

The problem I have with the media though is that they are bending over backwards to make many deaths appear to be due to covid 19 when they clearly not.

I know people who took ages to get to hospital displaying flu like symptoms, ended up being diagnosed with pneumonia. This is a way bigger killer than covid 19 and is seemingly being brushed aside. Having to wait the best part of 3 weeks to get checked out is nothing short of dangerous

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 653 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 AM » People due heart ops are being deferred



People undergoing or being diagnosed with cancer are being deferred.



Etc etc .. how will the extra deaths be recorded as a result of delayed treatment given the huge spaces in places like James Cook?



As mentioned, those in authority need to be held accountable and the numbers need validating (and justifying)

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 495 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:27:17 PM » Places like Norway, Denmark, New Zealand, Austria are completely different from the UK as they don't have the se population density in their cities etc.





Germany and S Korea are the interesting one for the UK to compare with and as said testing and tracking seems to be the key but difficult to say exactly

V6

Posts: 2 076 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:56:44 PM » southern Ireland went into lockdown way before us talking to someone last week from there and he said everyone who had gone to cheltenham from his town came back with the virus



also on a 2k distance from home lockdown as well guards walking the street of the main towns

Bobupanddown

Posts: 2 268 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:14:41 PM »



These stats are pulled directly from the CDC. You can find them yourselves here if youre interested....



http://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/nchsdata12.csv



2014-2019 average number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March = 18,013



The number is remarkably stable over the 5 year span. Standard deviation of 876. So we NORMALLY lose 18,000+ people to flu and pneumonia in the month of March, every year, year after year, and we never shut down anything other than the odd school or business for a week.



Yet this year we have shut down the entire freaking country for 12,000 WhuFlu deaths?



How does that make any sense?



Oh and in case your curious, the official CDC number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March 2020 is only 13,934. Way down. That's strange. Statistically speaking, there is a <1% chance that the number could be that low based on the prior 5-year period. So there is every reason to believe that close to HALF of the reported WhuFlu deaths would normally have just been put in the seasonal Flu/Pneumonia bucket.



more info from the USA:

These stats are pulled directly from the CDC. You can find them yourselves here if youre interested....

http://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/nchsdata12.csv

2014-2019 average number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March = 18,013

The number is remarkably stable over the 5 year span. Standard deviation of 876. So we NORMALLY lose 18,000+ people to flu and pneumonia in the month of March, every year, year after year, and we never shut down anything other than the odd school or business for a week.

Yet this year we have shut down the entire freaking country for 12,000 WhuFlu deaths?

How does that make any sense?

Oh and in case your curious, the official CDC number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March 2020 is only 13,934. Way down. That's strange. Statistically speaking, there is a <1% chance that the number could be that low based on the prior 5-year period. So there is every reason to believe that close to HALF of the reported WhuFlu deaths would normally have just been put in the seasonal Flu/Pneumonia bucket.

This nonsense needs to end.





Bruce*

Posts: 11 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:08:21 PM » Flu is a known quantity with millions spent per year giving out shots to the elderly, pregnant and vulnerable. We have spent years developing a strategy for flu.



Corona is an unknown quantity, much more contagious, we have no vaccine and all statistics collected have been done so at short notice, with no control and without the resources to properly test all concerned.

Alberto Bongaloid

Posts: 576 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #28 on: Today at 09:09:03 AM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:34:38 PM Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 09:48:30 AM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Yesterday at 09:02:40 AM

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.



Out of interest, how many people work on the rig?

Boom 😂



Ours was down to about 45 but the bigger ones are still in the hundreds despite many going down to minimum manning. Ive said all along that the only massive problem created by this coronavirus is the reactions by the politicians that have affected the economy.

I have the greatest of sympathy with people so will have lost loved ones to this problem but nearly all of the affected people pre existing health conditions that left a ticking time bomb anyway.



Boom 😂

Ours was down to about 45 but the bigger ones are still in the hundreds despite many going down to minimum manning. Ive said all along that the only massive problem created by this coronavirus is the reactions by the politicians that have affected the economy.

I have the greatest of sympathy with people so will have lost loved ones to this problem but nearly all of the affected people pre existing health conditions that left a ticking time bomb anyway.

Look at the idiotic way people are carrying on in public. 2m distancing when it suits, shopping neighbours for visiting auntie Ethel, police criticising people for travelling to buy a car. I give up!!

ccole

Posts: 4 046 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #30 on: Today at 09:42:56 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:13:35 AM Oh and I looked at the numbers from the ONS to the week ended 27th of March.



Arent those figures screwed with the change in peoples behaviour? Example, road deaths average around 150 per month, which will be well down in March and April this year due to less journeys?

Bobupanddown

Posts: 2 268 Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #31 on: Today at 09:50:43 AM » Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:42:56 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:13:35 AM Oh and I looked at the numbers from the ONS to the week ended 27th of March.



Standard deviation is around 5%, 150 deaths would be around 1% and therefore statistically immaterial.



Remember controls on peoples behavior didn't start until mid May and therefore, given a 2 week incubation period and 2 weeks for Covid to kill the impact of self isolation and then lock down won't be seen in the numbers for another week.



This week and next week, at least in theory, are the peak.



Standard deviation is around 5%, 150 deaths would be around 1% and therefore statistically immaterial.

Remember controls on peoples behavior didn't start until mid May and therefore, given a 2 week incubation period and 2 weeks for Covid to kill the impact of self isolation and then lock down won't be seen in the numbers for another week.

This week and next week, at least in theory, are the peak.




