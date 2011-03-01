|
Bobupanddown
|
more info from the USA:
These stats are pulled directly from the CDC. You can find them yourselves here if youre interested....http://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/weeklyarchives2019-2020/data/nchsdata12.csv
2014-2019 average number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March = 18,013
The number is remarkably stable over the 5 year span. Standard deviation of 876. So we NORMALLY lose 18,000+ people to flu and pneumonia in the month of March, every year, year after year, and we never shut down anything other than the odd school or business for a week.
Yet this year we have shut down the entire freaking country for 12,000 WhuFlu deaths?
How does that make any sense?
Oh and in case your curious, the official CDC number of deaths from Flu and Pneumonia in March 2020 is only 13,934. Way down. That's strange. Statistically speaking, there is a <1% chance that the number could be that low based on the prior 5-year period. So there is every reason to believe that close to HALF of the reported WhuFlu deaths would normally have just been put in the seasonal Flu/Pneumonia bucket.
This nonsense needs to end.
Bruce*
Online
Posts: 8
Flu is a known quantity with millions spent per year giving out shots to the elderly, pregnant and vulnerable. We have spent years developing a strategy for flu.
Corona is an unknown quantity, much more contagious, we have no vaccine and all statistics collected have been done so at short notice, with no control and without the resources to properly test all concerned.
