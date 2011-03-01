Alberto Bongaloid

How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « on: Today at 09:02:40 AM »

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.

Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:35 AM » Oh and I looked at the numbers from the ONS to the week ended 27th of March.



In that week we had 539 Covid 19 deaths but the total number of deaths was LESS than in the same week in 2018.

It was about more than in 2019 however.

Statistically the week on week change was within normal margin. So no noticeable Covid 19 difference.



That said with Covid deaths only accounting for 4% of total deaths that week, we wouldn't expect to see a noticeable difference.



Next weeks figures (27th March to April 3rd) are a different story however with Covid death's likely to exceed 20% of total deaths.



The ONS release the data on Tuesday.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:50:06 AM »

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.



The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.



The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.

Can I ask what you think when you see interviews with Dr's & Nurses - not just here but worldwide - saying how chronic the deaths are? Do you think they are exaggerating or making it up?

Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:57:12 AM » It's going to be years before the full picture comes out and then there is ever chance the "truth" will be massaged to fit the politics.



Whilst there is obviously a virus killing people we have absolutely no idea how bad it is because the statical reporting means next to nothing without more detail.



Added to which we will have a long term health impact to consider from the economy being fucked for years to come, there is huge historical data show recession kills people in large numbers.



It's all a horrible mess.

Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:01:47 AM » Need transparency on all data - bearing in mind 14000 are expected to die every week. If it is as bad as portrayed in MSM then we can expect ONS data to show 14000 + (600 - 900 x 7 days = 4200 - 6300), so >20,200 tops.



If you listen to MSM it sounds like we all have a limited number of days to live, BBC in particular. Many of those nurses and doctors speaking out are political activists.



We also need to analyse and learn from Germany.



The crisis does expose one thing - the obvious disconnect between HMG and NHS leadership, which is more of a concern and someone needs to be held accountable.

Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:15:27 AM »

The numbers just dont add up yet people just dont seem to be questioning it



Just returned from a trip away offshore and youd expect the rigs riddled with coronavirus problems given they keep conning people into thinking its easily spread.



The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.



Can I ask what you think when you see interviews with Dr's & Nurses - not just here but worldwide - saying how chronic the deaths are? Do you think they are exaggerating or making it up?

The opposite. If you are offshore you are a lot less likely to get it as you are affectively mass isolating - until one person with it comes in.Can I ask what you think when you see interviews with Dr's & Nurses - not just here but worldwide - saying how chronic the deaths are? Do you think they are exaggerating or making it up?



State funded propaganda

Re: How long until this Coronavirus nonsense is exposed? « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:52:46 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:21:28 AM Sadly I know somebody personally who has died of C19, late 40s and fit and healthy.



That is really sad. So sorry for your loss.



The problem I have with the media though is that they are bending over backwards to make many deaths appear to be due to covid 19 when they clearly not.



That is really sad. So sorry for your loss.

The problem I have with the media though is that they are bending over backwards to make many deaths appear to be due to covid 19 when they clearly not.

I know people who took ages to get to hospital displaying flu like symptoms, ended up being diagnosed with pneumonia. This is a way bigger killer than covid 19 and is seemingly being brushed aside. Having to wait the best part of 3 weeks to get checked out is nothing short of dangerous