AND A FEW OF THEM HAVE SAID THEY ARE RESTRICTING THEIR VISITS TO ONCE A WEEK AND IN AND OUT AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.



NOW I WENT IN YESTERDAY WITH MY MOUTH AND NOSE COVERED AND I GOT ONE OR TWO FUNNY LOOKS OFF THE STAFF.



I WORRY IN CASE THERE IS ANYONE IN THERE COUGHING OR SNEEZING WHICH I HAVE ENCOUNTERED BEFORE, AND YET I'M ONLY IN FOR ABOUT 15 MINUTES.



YET THE STAFF ARE IN ALL DAY MOST DAYS WITHOUT BEING COVERED UP WALKING CLOSER THAN 6 FEET PAST PEOPLE.



NONE OF THEM LOOKED ILL OR HAD COUGHS AND THEY GENERALLY LOOKED RELAXED AND HAPPY.



SO ARE THESE PEOPLE GOING IN ONCE A WEEK TERRIFIED OVERREACTING OR WHAT ???

