sockets
It's me alright .. was in 2 minds whether to make a new account but with having to stop in there is only so much poker to play I win a bit of money and spend it on casino ..
been up since half 5 so cream crackered now.
sockets
If it is you crocket, you mind me asking you a question to confirm?
Ill do one better I already know what ur gonna ask pal .. hows that for proof ..
sockets
Your gonna ask me about that PM I sent ain't you .. the one about that little shit storm on here .. you know the one..
or if not ask away ..
RedSteel
Proves you ain't him.
|
sockets
WHY?
explain that cos it proves I am .. ask anything u like
sockets
Ok, which boozer did you drink at on a Friday around billog. There is a time limit on this 5mins
If I ever went it was the Swan .. very rare tho.. usually went to Norton if away from here.
sockets
Ill let that ride Red
Have u forgot I sent you a PM all that time ago and you replied agreeing with me .. I ain't any div troll
sockets
what the Kings Arms ... calm down its me .
Billingham was a now n again place to sup in. used to do a few there, its no big deal pal.
sockets
When the flat season starts again ill post some winning tips and my bets lust as before then you will pay for em or they stop .. good lads get em free
sockets
Not convinced to be honest. Big IF and it is you, all you are doing is being cannon fodder for the daft cunts on here. Crack on
Cannon fodder
I ain't anyone's cannon fodder . relax.. ill send u some good tips when the time comes
sockets
If its him he aint got shit to concern himself about, but it aint
There was a few on here I got on with .. you were one of em ..
When I said I would let it ride I meant on here cos u were wrong . I could start acting up here saying u wont muller fuck all but ur a ok poster .. we ain't got problems never did have. u started the post about me I came back on to let u know its me. leave it its fuck all. only been back an hour or so and in 2 scraps from the bell..
sockets
And I ain't going down that troll hunting road again waiting in pubs posting pictures fuck all that .. I am here to pop in now and again post some tips n see whats what.
sockets
Good luck if it is you kid.
Its me
Cheers for the heads up but if its the same old same old there is nowt to worry about on here.
