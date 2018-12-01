Crockets Return

April 09, 2020, 01:28:22 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Crockets Return  (Read 181 times)
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 PM »
Seems a bit convenient that Lids has gone and he reappears. Being played springs to mind.
CapsDave
Posts: 4 500


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:49:17 PM »
Its not Crocket.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 254


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 PM »
Itll be either Riverside Rifle who is also Artois or the monster with one of his alias accounts.
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 PM »
That is what i was thinking. Its replacing the Bullseye off Lids back, and putting on his for turd nuggets like yourself to home in on. No doubt he will be getting pelters tomorrow as planned to keep traffic up.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 PM »
That was for caps not you rik
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:09:55 PM »
It's me alright .. was in 2 minds whether to make a new account but with having to stop in there is only so much poker to play I win a bit of money and spend it on casino ..

been up since half 5 so cream crackered now.

Artois
Posts: 63


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:11:09 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:57:56 PM
Itll be either Riverside Rifle who is also Artois or the monster with one of his alias accounts.


That rifle is a pesky fellow
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:13:35 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:09:55 PM
It's me alright .. was in 2 minds whether to make a new account but with having to stop in there is only so much poker to play I win a bit of money and spend it on casino ..

been up since half 5 so cream crackered now.



If it is you crocket, you mind me asking you a question to confirm?
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 PM »
I see the sites fully loaded with boiled plum sacks .. nowt changes does it .

give me a week or so and ill offer a few of you bell ends out like last time .. post the pics like last time as well.yer like a fucking virus and ill be the fucking cure .. you first Capcock  
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 PM »
Again, let me ask you a question which only he knows, to confirm. Well?
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:17:47 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:13:35 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:09:55 PM
It's me alright .. was in 2 minds whether to make a new account but with having to stop in there is only so much poker to play I win a bit of money and spend it on casino ..

been up since half 5 so cream crackered now.



If it is you crocket, you mind me asking you a question to confirm?






Ill do one better I already know what ur gonna ask pal .. hows that for proof ..
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 PM »
Your gonna ask me about that PM I sent ain't you .. the one about that little shit storm on here .. you know the one..

or if not ask away ..
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:17:47 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:13:35 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:09:55 PM
It's me alright .. was in 2 minds whether to make a new account but with having to stop in there is only so much poker to play I win a bit of money and spend it on casino ..

been up since half 5 so cream crackered now.



If it is you crocket, you mind me asking you a question to confirm?






Ill do one better I already know what ur gonna ask pal .. hows that for proof ..

Proves you ain't him.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:22:14 PM »
Ok, which boozer did you drink at on a Friday around billog. There is a time limit on this 5mins
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM »
WHY?

explain that cos it proves I am .. ask anything u like  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:25:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM
WHY?

explain that cos it proves I am .. ask anything u like  :like:

Oh do fuck off you cunt, if it was him he would have answered in a fuckin heartbeat  :wanker:
sockets

Posts: 30
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:22:14 PM
Ok, which boozer did you drink at on a Friday around billog. There is a time limit on this 5mins




If I ever went it was the Swan .. very rare tho.. usually went to Norton if away from here.
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 PM »
Ill let that ride Red  :like:

Have u forgot I sent you a PM all that time ago and you replied agreeing with me .. I ain't any div troll
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:25:40 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:22:14 PM
Ok, which boozer did you drink at on a Friday around billog. There is a time limit on this 5mins




If I ever went it was the Swan .. very rare tho.. usually went to Norton if away from here.

Not a fucking chance, i remember him being very explicit about one pub around billog he ventured to on a Friday. You mentioned the swan, not even close
El Capitan
Posts: 40 909


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 PM »
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 PM »
what the Kings Arms ... calm down its me .

Billingham was a now n again place to sup in. used to do a few there, its no big deal pal.
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:31:02 PM







You are buzzing I have come back on here  charles
CapsDave
Posts: 4 500


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:33:24 PM »
Ignore him Crocky lad, hes nothing but a cat botherer!
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:34:46 PM »
Not convinced to be honest. Big IF and it is you, all you are doing is being cannon fodder for the daft cunts on here. Crack on
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 PM »
When the flat season starts again ill post some winning tips  and my bets lust as before then you will pay for em or they stop .. good lads get em free
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:27:57 PM
Ill let that ride Red  :like:

Have u forgot I sent you a PM all that time ago and you replied agreeing with me .. I ain't any div troll

To be clear i would fuckin muller you in a heartbeat  :like:
CapsDave
Posts: 4 500


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 PM »
 
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:39:09 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:34:46 PM
Not convinced to be honest. Big IF and it is you, all you are doing is being cannon fodder for the daft cunts on here. Crack on



Cannon fodder  rava

I ain't anyone's cannon fodder . relax.. ill send u some good tips when the time comes
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:39:38 PM »
If its him he aint got shit to concern himself about, but it aint  
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:39:38 PM
If its him he aint got shit to concern himself about, but it aint  




There was a few on here I got on with .. you were one of em ..

When I said I would let it ride I meant on here cos u were wrong . I could start acting up here saying u wont muller fuck all but ur a ok poster .. we ain't got problems never did have. u started the post about me I came back on to let u know its me. leave it its fuck all. only been back an hour or so and in 2 scraps from the bell.. rava
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:54:02 PM »
And I ain't going down that troll hunting road again waiting in pubs posting pictures fuck all that .. I am here to pop in now and again post some tips n see whats what.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 259

UTB


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:54:02 PM
And I ain't going down that troll hunting road again waiting in pubs posting pictures fuck all that .. I am here to pop in now and again post some tips n see whats what.


Good luck if it is you kid.
38red
Posts: 283


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:57:52 PM »
Post a picture of your enormous leg
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:06:54 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 11:56:19 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:54:02 PM
And I ain't going down that troll hunting road again waiting in pubs posting pictures fuck all that .. I am here to pop in now and again post some tips n see whats what.


Good luck if it is you kid.









Its me  :like:

Cheers for the heads up but if its the same old same old there is nowt to worry about on here.  :like:
sockets

Posts: 30


« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:27:12 AM »
A fan from the past no doubt

https://i.imgur.com/w5YaTqv.jpg
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 026



« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:14:22 AM »
I remember crocket being batshit crazy but i can't remember what type of crazy?
