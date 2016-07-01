headset

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #4 on: April 09, 2020, 06:00:32 AM »

WORK TOMORRA

IS IT FUCK JUST CRACKED OPEN MY 6TH TIN OF ICE COLD BAVARIAWORK TOMORRA

Dry since the 17th March and will stay that way until the pubs open again....longest for fucking years without a drink and i tell you what i feel great for it. I also can't wait to sink one from the boozer either..... So it's not all plain sailing for me......but I'm strongminded so won't buckle on this one.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #6 on: April 09, 2020, 07:46:31 AM »



Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.







I was fuckin leathered by 8 last night.Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #8 on: April 09, 2020, 12:03:11 PM » Was nice yesterday afternoon drinking in the sunshine.



I've never drank so many nice beers but it's just not the same without being in the boozer.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #9 on: April 09, 2020, 12:10:52 PM » . But better than nothing so will be hitting the bottles of beer this weekend sat in the sun.



Just ain't the same as being out. But better than nothing so will be hitting the bottles of beer this weekend sat in the sun.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #10 on: April 09, 2020, 12:53:13 PM »



3 big bottles of leffe blond

3 small bottles of leffe blond

one can of stella

finished the Mrs gin off

bottle of Duval



don't seem to get as pissed drinking at home but last Saturday i had
3 big bottles of leffe blond
3 small bottles of leffe blond
one can of stella
finished the Mrs gin off
bottle of Duval
and yes i was pissed

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #11 on: April 09, 2020, 01:01:16 PM » I'm a very light drinker but since Tuesday I have enjoyed 2 full bottles of Famous Grouse. It's just gone 1 in the afternoon and have just poured myself a double which is very unlike me. I seem to be fine on a morning but come midday and the boredom starts to creep up on me I think why the hell not.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #12 on: April 09, 2020, 01:08:41 PM »

Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.

I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.

The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.

I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.

I could really hit the sauce now.









I try to keep myself busy during the day. Doing bits around the house or garden.
Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.
I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.
The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.
I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.
I could really hit the sauce now.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #15 on: April 09, 2020, 05:32:31 PM »

PUT A DAYS HOLIDAY IN FOR TOMORRA GONNA HAVE GOOD FUCKING SLURP IN A BIT

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #21 on: April 09, 2020, 08:19:42 PM »



HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #26 on: April 09, 2020, 09:18:12 PM » Been off the drink since xmas .. glad about it as well the drinks lowers your immune system ..knock it on the head is what I say till the virus has gone give yourself a fighting chance if you do catch it

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #30 on: April 10, 2020, 12:57:11 PM »



I'm sat in the garden now and just cracked open me first stella
Barbie on the go, I could get use to this lockdown malarky

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #32 on: April 10, 2020, 03:17:07 PM » Today I will be mostly drinking Hobgoblin Gold

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #36 on: April 10, 2020, 09:47:20 PM » Reg (the dog) and I are drinking John Smiths Smooth in the garage.

The little red fucker keeps closing the 2 metre gap though! Its going to end badly this.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #39 on: Today at 03:25:32 PM » I've just been given 36 carlsberg export by my neighbour who has unfortunately just been diagnosed with liver cancer. Is it wrong to drink them? I've never had carlsberg in my life so perhaps they are not worth the wrath anyway?

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #40 on: Today at 04:18:38 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:25:32 PM
I've just been given 36 carlsberg export by my neighbour who has unfortunately just been diagnosed with liver cancer. Is it wrong to drink them? I've never had carlsberg in my life so perhaps they are not worth the wrath anyway?



He wants you to have them and enjoy them so you should

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #44 on: Today at 04:45:24 PM » Landlord is another one of my favourites, I like to mostly the golden ales Specked Hen etc. I like Wainwright also. Getting into Guinness these days aswell.

Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #45 on: Today at 06:57:37 PM » I like trying real ales but tend to just drink spirits at home, dont know why. I am a guzzler of decent standard whisky, but lower myself to Jameisons, which is damned nice for its price



Accidentally tried Tankeray orange gin. Lush as can be. Dangerous shit