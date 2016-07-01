This drinking in the house lark

April 14, 2020, 09:18:59 PM
Author Topic: This drinking in the house lark  (Read 1023 times)
Hugo First
« on: April 08, 2020, 10:20:33 PM »
Is fookin shite
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: April 08, 2020, 10:27:04 PM »
IS IT FUCK JUST CRACKED OPEN MY 6TH TIN OF ICE COLD BAVARIA  :beer: jc
WORK TOMORRA  :meltdown:
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: April 08, 2020, 11:08:27 PM »
Knocked near a bottle of rum last night, traveling across the house this morning to get to work was rough.   
towz
« Reply #3 on: April 08, 2020, 11:13:33 PM »
Haven't touched a drop today  :alastair:
headset
« Reply #4 on: April 09, 2020, 06:00:32 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 08, 2020, 10:27:04 PM
IS IT FUCK JUST CRACKED OPEN MY 6TH TIN OF ICE COLD BAVARIA  :beer: jc
WORK TOMORRA  :meltdown:

Dry since the 17th March and will stay that way until the pubs open again....longest for fucking years without a drink and i tell you what i feel great for it. I also can't wait to sink one from the boozer either..... So it's not all plain sailing for me......but I'm strongminded so won't buckle on this one. 
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: April 09, 2020, 06:36:24 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 09, 2020, 06:00:32 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 08, 2020, 10:27:04 PM
IS IT FUCK JUST CRACKED OPEN MY 6TH TIN OF ICE COLD BAVARIA  :beer: jc
WORK TOMORRA  :meltdown:

Dry since the 17th March and will stay that way until the pubs open again....longest for fucking years without a drink and i tell you what i feel great for it. I also can't wait to sink one from the boozer either..... So it's not all plain sailing for me......but I'm strongminded so won't buckle on this one. 
NICE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND WE WILL SEE  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: April 09, 2020, 07:46:31 AM »
I was fuckin leathered by 8 last night.

Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.



 :beer:
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: April 09, 2020, 11:45:27 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on April 09, 2020, 07:46:31 AM
I was fuckin leathered by 8 last night.

Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.



 :beer:

 jc
Dicky2006
« Reply #8 on: April 09, 2020, 12:03:11 PM »
Was nice yesterday afternoon drinking in the sunshine.

I've never drank so many nice beers but it's just not the same without being in the boozer.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: April 09, 2020, 12:10:52 PM »
Just ain't the same as being out  rava. But better than nothing so will be hitting the bottles of beer this weekend sat in the sun.
V6
« Reply #10 on: April 09, 2020, 12:53:13 PM »
don't seem to get as pissed drinking at home but last Saturday i had

3 big bottles of leffe blond
3 small bottles of leffe blond
one can of stella
finished the Mrs gin off
bottle of Duval

and yes i was pissed  :alf: :nige: :mido: :mido:
OzzyPorter
« Reply #11 on: April 09, 2020, 01:01:16 PM »
I'm a very light drinker but since Tuesday I have enjoyed 2 full bottles of Famous Grouse. It's just gone 1 in the afternoon and have just poured myself a double which is very unlike me. I seem to be fine on a morning but come midday and the boredom starts to creep up on me I think why the hell not.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: April 09, 2020, 01:08:41 PM »
I try to keep myself busy during the day. Doing bits around the house or garden.
Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.
I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.
The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.
I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.
I could really hit the sauce now.




 lost
towz
« Reply #13 on: April 09, 2020, 03:49:24 PM »
0 alcohol today either piece of piss
Steboro
« Reply #14 on: April 09, 2020, 03:50:37 PM »
I'm about to start drinking now so bored working from home with nothing to do.
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: April 09, 2020, 05:32:31 PM »
GONNA HAVE GOOD FUCKING SLURP IN A BIT  jc :beer:
PUT A DAYS HOLIDAY IN FOR TOMORRA  :pope2:
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: April 09, 2020, 05:35:14 PM »
6pm kick off  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


« Reply #17 on: April 09, 2020, 05:37:55 PM »
7-00pm......looking at the clock , I may not last that long  :beer:
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: April 09, 2020, 05:42:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 09, 2020, 05:35:14 PM
6pm kick off  :beer: :beer:
  :like:
towz
« Reply #19 on: April 09, 2020, 08:15:47 PM »
buckled and necked 3 bottles of Weissbier  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Artois
« Reply #20 on: April 09, 2020, 08:17:10 PM »
Quote from: towz on April 09, 2020, 08:15:47 PM
buckled and necked 3 bottles of Weissbier  :beer: :beer: :beer:



Well done big man
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: April 09, 2020, 08:19:42 PM »
HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

 :homer:
Artois
« Reply #22 on: April 09, 2020, 08:21:01 PM »
I bought meself a 24 pack of peroni from Costco earlier  mick
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: April 09, 2020, 08:49:25 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 09, 2020, 08:19:42 PM
HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

 :homer:
AYE THAT BABYCHAM IS FUCKING DYNAMITE  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: April 09, 2020, 09:01:16 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on April 09, 2020, 08:49:25 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 09, 2020, 08:19:42 PM
HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

 :homer:
AYE THAT BABYCHAM IS FUCKING DYNAMITE  klins
monkeyman
« Reply #25 on: April 09, 2020, 09:14:55 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 09, 2020, 09:01:16 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on April 09, 2020, 08:49:25 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 09, 2020, 08:19:42 PM
HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

 :homer:
AYE THAT BABYCHAM IS FUCKING DYNAMITE  klins


  klins
sockets
« Reply #26 on: April 09, 2020, 09:18:12 PM »
Been off the drink since xmas .. glad about it as well the drinks lowers your immune system ..knock it on the head is what I say till the virus has gone give yourself a fighting chance  if you do catch it  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: April 09, 2020, 09:20:29 PM »
Quote from: sockets on April 09, 2020, 09:18:12 PM
Been off the drink since xmas .. glad about it as well the drinks lowers your immune system ..knock it on the head is what I say till the virus has gone give yourself a fighting chance  if you do catch it  :like:


being overweight wont help, big lad
Logged
sockets
« Reply #28 on: April 09, 2020, 09:34:04 PM »
14 stone 

stopped the cigs again  .. never felt fitter
nekder365
« Reply #29 on: April 10, 2020, 12:00:05 PM »
Quote from: Artois on April 09, 2020, 08:21:01 PM
I bought meself a 24 pack of peroni from Costco earlier  mick
Translated........... A bottle of Bellabrusco from the Spar..........
T_Bone
« Reply #30 on: April 10, 2020, 12:57:11 PM »
I'm sat in the garden now and just cracked open me first stella  :beer: :jowo5:

Barbie on the go, I could get use to this lockdown malarky  :homer:
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #31 on: April 10, 2020, 01:05:15 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 10, 2020, 12:57:11 PM
I'm sat in the garden now and just cracked open me first stella  :beer: :jowo5:

Barbie on the go, I could get use to this lockdown malarky  :homer:
  lost
Dicky2006
« Reply #32 on: April 10, 2020, 03:17:07 PM »
Today I will be mostly drinking Hobgoblin Gold  :like:
BigNasty
Posts: 2 109

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #33 on: April 10, 2020, 06:07:07 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 10, 2020, 12:57:11 PM
I'm sat in the garden now and just cracked open me first stella  :beer: :jowo5:

Barbie on the go, I could get use to this lockdown malarky  :homer:

Im looking forwards to the results later this evening.
monkeyman
« Reply #34 on: April 10, 2020, 06:14:24 PM »
https://youtu.be/6qH1ivdqMQ0
towz
« Reply #35 on: April 10, 2020, 09:35:21 PM »
Few beers  :beer:  :beer: :beer:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #36 on: April 10, 2020, 09:47:20 PM »
Reg (the dog) and I are drinking John Smiths Smooth in the garage.
The little red fucker keeps closing the 2 metre gap though! Its going to end badly this.
Logged
towz
« Reply #37 on: April 10, 2020, 09:53:14 PM »
 Johns smiths smooth? I thought you were a man of taste. That's cruelty to the dog
V6
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:57:08 AM »
had 7 months of it last year hopefully it won't ever happen again  :beer: :beer: :beer:
OzzyPorter
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:25:32 PM »
I've just been given 36 carlsberg export by my neighbour who has unfortunately just been diagnosed with liver cancer. Is it wrong to drink them? I've never had carlsberg in my life so perhaps they are not worth the wrath anyway?
Dicky2006
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:18:38 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:25:32 PM
I've just been given 36 carlsberg export by my neighbour who has unfortunately just been diagnosed with liver cancer. Is it wrong to drink them? I've never had carlsberg in my life so perhaps they are not worth the wrath anyway?

He wants you to have them and enjoy them so you should  :like:
OzzyPorter
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 04:18:38 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:25:32 PM
I've just been given 36 carlsberg export by my neighbour who has unfortunately just been diagnosed with liver cancer. Is it wrong to drink them? I've never had carlsberg in my life so perhaps they are not worth the wrath anyway?

He wants you to have them and enjoy them so you should  :like:

Yes I agree.

Snap and slurp.
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 10, 2020, 03:17:07 PM
Today I will be mostly drinking Hobgoblin Gold  :like:
[/quote


Dicky at last a man with bit of taste on here  :like:
Dicky2006
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:22:53 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 10, 2020, 03:17:07 PM
Today I will be mostly drinking Hobgoblin Gold  :like:
[/quote


Dicky at last a man with bit of taste on here  :like:

Yeah I'm not a massive fan of normal Hobgoblin but the Gold stuff is lovely :like:

Currently having Timothy Taylor Landlord in the garden  :like:
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #44 on: Today at 04:45:24 PM »
 Landlord is another one of my favourites, I like to mostly the golden ales Specked Hen etc. I like Wainwright also. Getting into Guinness these days aswell.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #45 on: Today at 06:57:37 PM »
I like trying real ales but tend to just drink spirits at home, dont know why. I am a guzzler of decent standard whisky, but lower myself to Jameisons, which is damned nice for its price

Accidentally tried Tankeray orange gin. Lush as can be. Dangerous shit
towz
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:20:56 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:45:24 PM
Landlord is another one of my favourites, I like to mostly the golden ales Specked Hen etc. I like Wainwright also. Getting into Guinness these days aswell.

Nice to see some people have taste  Guinness a bit heavy for me like

I've been supping a lot of German Weissbier lately Franziskaner for example
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:42:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:20:56 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:45:24 PM
Landlord is another one of my favourites, I like to mostly the golden ales Specked Hen etc. I like Wainwright also. Getting into Guinness these days aswell.

Nice to see some people have taste  Guinness a bit heavy for me like

I've been avoiding paying child support and UK taxes while fingering camels lately

 klins
monkeyman
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:25:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:42:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:20:56 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 04:45:24 PM
Landlord is another one of my favourites, I like to mostly the golden ales Specked Hen etc. I like Wainwright also. Getting into Guinness these days aswell.

Nice to see some people have taste  Guinness a bit heavy for me like

I've been avoiding paying child support and UK taxes while fingering camels lately

 klins
  mick
Nobby_Barnes
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:55:46 PM »
'I've been avoiding paying child support and UK taxes while fingering camels lately'

What an absolute disgrace !!!!

You sure you didn't hump it aswell...
