|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Johnny Thunder
|
I try to keep myself busy during the day. Doing bits around the house or garden.
Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.
I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.
The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.
I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.
I could really hit the sauce now.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|