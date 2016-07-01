headset

Quote from: monkeyman on April 08, 2020, 10:27:04 PM

WORK TOMORRA

IS IT FUCK JUST CRACKED OPEN MY 6TH TIN OF ICE COLD BAVARIAWORK TOMORRA

Dry since the 17th March and will stay that way until the pubs open again....longest for fucking years without a drink and i tell you what i feel great for it. I also can't wait to sink one from the boozer either..... So it's not all plain sailing for me......but I'm strongminded so won't buckle on this one.

Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.







I was fuckin leathered by 8 last night.Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.

Was nice yesterday afternoon drinking in the sunshine.



I've never drank so many nice beers but it's just not the same without being in the boozer.

But better than nothing so will be hitting the bottles of beer this weekend sat in the sun.



Just ain't the same as being out. But better than nothing so will be hitting the bottles of beer this weekend sat in the sun.

Posts: 2 076 Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:53:13 PM »



3 big bottles of leffe blond

3 small bottles of leffe blond

one can of stella

finished the Mrs gin off

bottle of Duval



don't seem to get as pissed drinking at home but last Saturday i had
3 big bottles of leffe blond
3 small bottles of leffe blond
one can of stella
finished the Mrs gin off
bottle of Duval

and yes i was pissed

Posts: 190 Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:01:16 PM » I'm a very light drinker but since Tuesday I have enjoyed 2 full bottles of Famous Grouse. It's just gone 1 in the afternoon and have just poured myself a double which is very unlike me. I seem to be fine on a morning but come midday and the boredom starts to creep up on me I think why the hell not. Logged

Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.

I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.

The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.

I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.

I could really hit the sauce now.









I try to keep myself busy during the day. Doing bits around the house or garden.
Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.
I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.
The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.
I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.
I could really hit the sauce now.

Posts: 9 083 Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:32:31 PM »

PUT A DAYS HOLIDAY IN FOR TOMORRA GONNA HAVE GOOD FUCKING SLURP IN A BIT

HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

Posts: 88 Re: This drinking in the house lark « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:18:12 PM » Been off the drink since xmas .. glad about it as well the drinks lowers your immune system ..knock it on the head is what I say till the virus has gone give yourself a fighting chance if you do catch it Logged