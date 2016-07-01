This drinking in the house lark

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: This drinking in the house lark  (Read 591 times)
Hugo First
« on: April 08, 2020, 10:20:33 PM »
Is fookin shite
UTB
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: April 08, 2020, 10:27:04 PM »
IS IT FUCK JUST CRACKED OPEN MY 6TH TIN OF ICE COLD BAVARIA  :beer: jc
WORK TOMORRA  :meltdown:
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: April 08, 2020, 11:08:27 PM »
Knocked near a bottle of rum last night, traveling across the house this morning to get to work was rough.   
towz
« Reply #3 on: April 08, 2020, 11:13:33 PM »
Haven't touched a drop today  :alastair:
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:00:32 AM »
Dry since the 17th March and will stay that way until the pubs open again....longest for fucking years without a drink and i tell you what i feel great for it. I also can't wait to sink one from the boozer either..... So it's not all plain sailing for me......but I'm strongminded so won't buckle on this one. 
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:36:24 AM »
NICE WEATHER THIS WEEKEND WE WILL SEE  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:46:31 AM »
I was fuckin leathered by 8 last night.

Got tore into that bottle of Edradour and some tinnies.



 :beer:
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:45:27 AM »
 jc
Dicky2006
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:03:11 PM »
Was nice yesterday afternoon drinking in the sunshine.

I've never drank so many nice beers but it's just not the same without being in the boozer.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 PM »
Just ain't the same as being out  rava. But better than nothing so will be hitting the bottles of beer this weekend sat in the sun.
V6
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:53:13 PM »
don't seem to get as pissed drinking at home but last Saturday i had

3 big bottles of leffe blond
3 small bottles of leffe blond
one can of stella
finished the Mrs gin off
bottle of Duval

and yes i was pissed  :alf: :nige: :mido: :mido:
OzzyPorter
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:01:16 PM »
I'm a very light drinker but since Tuesday I have enjoyed 2 full bottles of Famous Grouse. It's just gone 1 in the afternoon and have just poured myself a double which is very unlike me. I seem to be fine on a morning but come midday and the boredom starts to creep up on me I think why the hell not.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:08:41 PM »
I try to keep myself busy during the day. Doing bits around the house or garden.
Trying not to spend too much time on the internet.
I have been pretty good so far. Normally don't hit the bottle until after 7.
The nice weather yesterday afternoon got the better of me though and I started early.
I'm fuckin bored shitless today though. Waiting in all day for various deliveries.
I could really hit the sauce now.




 lost
towz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:49:24 PM »
0 alcohol today either piece of piss
Steboro
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:50:37 PM »
I'm about to start drinking now so bored working from home with nothing to do.
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:32:31 PM »
GONNA HAVE GOOD FUCKING SLURP IN A BIT  jc :beer:
PUT A DAYS HOLIDAY IN FOR TOMORRA  :pope2:
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:35:14 PM »
6pm kick off  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:37:55 PM »
7-00pm......looking at the clock , I may not last that long  :beer:
monkeyman
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:42:53 PM »
  :like:
towz
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:15:47 PM »
buckled and necked 3 bottles of Weissbier  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Artois
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:17:10 PM »
Well done big man
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:19:42 PM »
HITTING COSTCO TOMORROW SO WILL BE DRINKING LIKE A THIRSTY FISH THIS EVENING.

 :homer:
Artois
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:21:01 PM »
I bought meself a 24 pack of peroni from Costco earlier  mick
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:49:25 PM »
AYE THAT BABYCHAM IS FUCKING DYNAMITE  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:01:16 PM »
monkeyman
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:14:55 PM »
  klins
sockets
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:18:12 PM »
Been off the drink since xmas .. glad about it as well the drinks lowers your immune system ..knock it on the head is what I say till the virus has gone give yourself a fighting chance  if you do catch it  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:20:29 PM »
being overweight wont help, big lad
Logged
sockets
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:34:04 PM »
14 stone 

stopped the cigs again  .. never felt fitter
nekder365
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:00:05 PM »
Translated........... A bottle of Bellabrusco from the Spar..........
T_Bone
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:57:11 PM »
I'm sat in the garden now and just cracked open me first stella  :beer: :jowo5:

Barbie on the go, I could get use to this lockdown malarky  :homer:
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:05:15 PM »
  lost
Dicky2006
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:17:07 PM »
Today I will be mostly drinking Hobgoblin Gold  :like:
Logged
