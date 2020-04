sockets

Online



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 Oi Matty « on: Today at 07:04:27 PM »



You have been self isolating for about 15 years sat stuck on here and bore me .. , You should do a blog on how to cope being stuck in for the people who are used to getting out n about This self isolation will be a breeze in the park for you won't it kidYou have been self isolating for about 15 years sat stuck on here and bore me .. , You should do a blog on how to cope being stuck in for the people who are used to getting out n about Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 960







TMPosts: 14 960 Re: Oi Matty « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:13 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 908





Posts: 40 908 Re: Oi Matty « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:07:49 PM »









Welcome back you fucking barmpot Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets

Online



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 Re: Oi Matty « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:12:43 PM » Now all we need is Dave ,, small time , rids and the fun can all start again Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 908





Posts: 40 908 Re: Oi Matty « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:13:14 PM » And some free trainers Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.