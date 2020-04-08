I never flounced either Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 10, 2020, 07:18:49 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board I never flounced either Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: I never flounced either (Read 416 times) sockets Offline Posts: 64 I never flounced either « on: April 08, 2020, 06:06:30 PM » I am back .. for who knows how long I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it. Johnny Thunder I remember your thing telling em to get me back on All other good lads not many left on here like when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only .. Logged Artois Offline Posts: 109 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #1 on: April 08, 2020, 06:41:47 PM » Welcome back crocket me owld china Logged sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #2 on: April 08, 2020, 06:42:53 PM » Been a while like Dave Logged monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 072 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #3 on: April 08, 2020, 06:43:27 PM » Quote from: sockets on April 08, 2020, 06:06:30 PM I am back .. for who knows how long I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it. Johnny Thunder I remember your thing telling em to get me back on All other good lads not many left on here like when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only .. WELCOME BACK CROCKET Logged sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #4 on: April 08, 2020, 06:44:57 PM » Nice to be back mate see how it goes Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 870 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #5 on: April 08, 2020, 07:05:58 PM » Welcome back Crocket. Are you still mad as fuck like? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3TH3BOx2g4 Logged sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #6 on: April 08, 2020, 07:11:36 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 08, 2020, 07:05:58 PMWelcome back Crocket. Are you still mad as fuck like? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3TH3BOx2g4 Some things never change Steven ,. Glad u let me back on its a good time passer on here when were all stuck in. I am angry like . lots of people at home on 80% pay I gotta go in like many others but no extra pay . were all risking death when we could be sat at home .. don't even mention the poor NHS Staff they have been royally shit on with all this anyway good to be back. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 870 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #7 on: April 08, 2020, 07:19:04 PM » Quote from: sockets on April 08, 2020, 07:11:36 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on April 08, 2020, 07:05:58 PMWelcome back Crocket. Are you still mad as fuck like? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3TH3BOx2g4 Some things never change Steven ,. Glad u let me back on its a good time passer on here when were all stuck in. I am angry like . lots of people at home on 80% pay I gotta go in like many others but no extra pay . were all risking death when we could be sat at home .. don't even mention the poor NHS Staff they have been royally shit on with all this anyway good to be back. I think everyone is a bit hacked off at the moment. It's all a bit unreal.What you working on - putting up 5G masts? Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 505 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #8 on: April 08, 2020, 07:27:22 PM » But how do we know you are the real Crocket?You could be a new cover for a troll. Tell us something only we would know about you. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #9 on: April 08, 2020, 07:29:38 PM » No .. Them masts need ram raiding to the ground they are bad news. I am still on the same site down seal sands. They have dished letters out claiming we are critical workers so we gotta turn up. I am positive I caught the corona at xmas .. I started smoking again last November time for a while , anyway one day in the smoke hut 2 chinese fella's came in and offered me one of there smokes, I said aye ill try one then the other started laughing .. I lit it up anyway and it was ok , the week later was xmas holidays .. my first day off to 10 days later was spent shaking like a shitting dog in bed. boiling hot but shaking like fuck and struggling with breathing .. I might have been one of the first fuckers to have it and I think it came from that tab they gave me « Last Edit: April 08, 2020, 07:35:49 PM by sockets » Logged sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #10 on: April 08, 2020, 07:34:13 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 08, 2020, 07:27:22 PMBut how do we know you are the real Crocket?You could be a new cover for a troll. Tell us something only we would know about you. ill post a norton slot pic when the lock down comes to and end you tell me how many fingers u want me to have hanging out of it Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 505 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #11 on: April 08, 2020, 07:37:53 PM » Quote from: sockets on April 08, 2020, 07:34:13 PMQuote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 08, 2020, 07:27:22 PMBut how do we know you are the real Crocket?You could be a new cover for a troll. Tell us something only we would know about you. ill post a norton slot pic when the lock down comes to and end you tell me how many fingers u want me to have hanging out of it It's ok. There is no need for that. I believe you. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #12 on: April 08, 2020, 07:39:56 PM » Logged sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #13 on: April 08, 2020, 07:46:52 PM » Poker time ... tournie starting in 5 time to go any of you fish every want to join up and try your luck against me ill oblige Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 870 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #14 on: April 08, 2020, 07:58:13 PM » Have you spoken to David Icke about the fact you caught Coronavirus from a Chinese tab? I think he ought to know. Logged RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 261 UTB Re: I never flounced either « Reply #15 on: April 08, 2020, 09:37:36 PM » Is this really crocket or another RR account Logged monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 072 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #16 on: April 08, 2020, 10:01:25 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 08, 2020, 07:58:13 PMHave you spoken to David Icke about the fact you caught Coronavirus from a Chinese tab? I think he ought to know. Logged towz Offline Posts: 7 825 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #17 on: April 08, 2020, 11:15:53 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on April 08, 2020, 07:58:13 PMHave you spoken to David Icke about the fact you caught Coronavirus from a Chinese tab? I think he ought to know. Not smoking Chinese cigarettes needs to be put on the government anti-corona guidelines « Last Edit: April 08, 2020, 11:17:33 PM by towz » Logged sockets Offline Posts: 64 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:03:58 AM » He pulled it out of the box with his finger tip.. I put the cig in my mouth ..if he had it I would have caught it off him doing that..that's why they say wash ur hands .it lives on peoples skin Logged towz Offline Posts: 7 825 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:56:55 AM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 12:03:58 AMHe pulled it out of the box with his finger tip.. I put the cig in my mouth ..if he had it I would have caught it off him doing that..that's why they say wash ur hands .it lives on peoples skin You do realize not every Chinese person has covid-19? Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 606 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: I never flounced either « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:44:30 AM » Crocky lad is back.About fuckin time.The COB One has been freed. Logged RUBBERY RUBBERFACE Offline Posts: 509 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #21 on: Today at 05:34:23 AM » I GOT IN TOUCH WITH MADMARTY. THIS IS NOT OUR CROCKY Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...