I never flounced either

April 08, 2020
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: I never flounced either
sockets

Posts: 13


on: Today at 06:06:30 PM
 I am back .. for who knows how long  charles

I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on  lost

Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.

Johnny Thunder  :like: :like:  I remember your thing telling em to get me back on  charles

All other good lads  :like: :like: :like:  not many left on here like  lost

when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only ..

 
Artois
**
Posts: 62


Reply #1 on: Today at 06:41:47 PM
Welcome back crocket me owld china  :duh:
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #2 on: Today at 06:42:53 PM
Been a while like Dave  :stairlift:
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 9 054


Reply #3 on: Today at 06:43:27 PM
WELCOME BACK CROCKET  :like:
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #4 on: Today at 06:44:57 PM
Nice to be back mate see how it goes  :like: :like: :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 9 847



Reply #5 on: Today at 07:05:58 PM
Welcome back Crocket.

 :like:

Are you still mad as fuck like? :basil:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3TH3BOx2g4 
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #6 on: Today at 07:11:36 PM
 :like:

Some things never change Steven ,. Glad u let me back on its a good time passer on here when were all stuck in. I am angry like . lots of people at home on 80% pay I gotta go in like many others but no extra pay . were all risking death when we could be sat at home .. don't even mention the poor NHS Staff they have been royally shit  on with all this

anyway good to be back.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 9 847



Reply #7 on: Today at 07:19:04 PM
I think everyone is a bit hacked off at the moment. It's all a bit unreal.

What you working on - putting up 5G masts?   
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 13 481



Reply #8 on: Today at 07:27:22 PM
But how do we know you are the real Crocket?

You could be a new cover for a troll.

 :pd:

Tell us something only we would know about you.

 
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #9 on: Today at 07:29:38 PM




No .. Them masts need ram raiding to the ground they are bad news.

I am still on the same site down seal sands. They have dished letters out claiming we are critical workers so we gotta turn up. I am positive I caught the corona at xmas .. I started smoking again last November time for a while , anyway one day in the smoke hut 2 chinese fella's came in and offered me one of there smokes, I said aye ill try one then the other started laughing .. I lit it up anyway and it was ok , the week later was xmas holidays .. my first day off to 10 days later was spent shaking like a shitting dog in bed. boiling hot but shaking like fuck and struggling with breathing .. I might have been one of the first fuckers to have it and I think it came from that tab they gave me  
Last Edit: Today at 07:35:49 PM by sockets
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #10 on: Today at 07:34:13 PM
ill post a norton slot pic when the lock down comes to and end you tell me how many fingers u want me to have hanging out of it
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Posts: 13 481



Reply #11 on: Today at 07:37:53 PM
It's ok. There is no need for that. I believe you.
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #12 on: Today at 07:39:56 PM
 charles charles


 
sockets

Posts: 13


Reply #13 on: Today at 07:46:52 PM
Poker time ... 

tournie starting in 5 time to go

any of you fish every want to join up and try your luck against me ill oblige  :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Posts: 9 847



Reply #14 on: Today at 07:58:13 PM
Have you spoken to David Icke about the fact you caught Coronavirus from a Chinese tab? I think he ought to know. 
RedSteel
*****
Posts: 9 246
UTB

UTB


Reply #15 on: Today at 09:37:36 PM
Is this really crocket or another RR account 
monkeyman
*****
Posts: 9 054


Reply #16 on: Today at 10:01:25 PM
  :nige:
