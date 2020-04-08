sockets

Online



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 I never flounced either « on: Today at 06:06:30 PM »



I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on



Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.



Johnny Thunder I remember your thing telling em to get me back on



All other good lads not many left on here like



when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only ..





I am back .. for who knows how longI see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going onNot a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.Johnny ThunderI remember your thing telling em to get me back onAll other good ladsnot many left on here likewhen the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only .. Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 9 052





Posts: 9 052 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:43:27 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:06:30 PM



I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on



Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.



Johnny Thunder I remember your thing telling em to get me back on



All other good lads not many left on here like



when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only ..







I am back .. for who knows how longI see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going onNot a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.Johnny ThunderI remember your thing telling em to get me back onAll other good ladsnot many left on here likewhen the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only .. WELCOME BACK CROCKET Logged

sockets

Online



Posts: 9





Posts: 9 Re: I never flounced either « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:11:36 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 07:05:58 PM







Are you still mad as fuck like?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3TH3BOx2g4

Welcome back Crocket.Are you still mad as fuck like?



















Some things never change Steven ,. Glad u let me back on its a good time passer on here when were all stuck in. I am angry like . lots of people at home on 80% pay I gotta go in like many others but no extra pay . were all risking death when we could be sat at home .. don't even mention the poor NHS Staff they have been royally shit on with all this



anyway good to be back. Some things never change Steven ,. Glad u let me back on its a good time passer on here when were all stuck in. I am angry like . lots of people at home on 80% pay I gotta go in like many others but no extra pay . were all risking death when we could be sat at home .. don't even mention the poor NHS Staff they have been royally shit on with all thisanyway good to be back. Logged