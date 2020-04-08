I am back .. for who knows how long
I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on
Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.
Johnny Thunder
I remember your thing telling em to get me back on
All other good lads
not many left on here like
when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only ..