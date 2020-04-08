I never flounced either

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: I never flounced either  (Read 109 times)
« on: Today at 06:06:30 PM »
 I am back .. for who knows how long  charles

I see the place has gone to shite..been watching what's been going on  lost

Not a lot else to do now I get in from graft put me slippers on and that's that . Not been over Norton for 3 weeks she will be tight as a split links squint.. work is full of tossers pulling 12 week isolation sicky stints leaving as usual all the work to the real grafters like me. fuck all wrong with any of em .where is Risdale if you are still alive get back on here I wanna get a few things off my chest you might actually agree with some of it.

Johnny Thunder  :like: :like:  I remember your thing telling em to get me back on  charles

All other good lads  :like: :like: :like:  not many left on here like  lost

when the sport starts back up I want that £20.00 quid back Goldby one way or another it's coming back .. Paysafe will do nicely over 18 for gambling purposes only ..

 
Artois
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:41:47 PM »
Welcome back crocket me owld china  :duh:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:42:53 PM »
Been a while like Dave  :stairlift:
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:43:27 PM »
WELCOME BACK CROCKET  :like:
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:44:57 PM »
Nice to be back mate see how it goes  :like: :like: :like:
Steve Göldby
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:05:58 PM »
Welcome back Crocket.

 :like:

Are you still mad as fuck like? :basil:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3TH3BOx2g4 
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:11:36 PM »
 :like:

Some things never change Steven ,. Glad u let me back on its a good time passer on here when were all stuck in. I am angry like . lots of people at home on 80% pay I gotta go in like many others but no extra pay . were all risking death when we could be sat at home .. don't even mention the poor NHS Staff they have been royally shit  on with all this

anyway good to be back.
Steve Göldby
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:19:04 PM »
I think everyone is a bit hacked off at the moment. It's all a bit unreal.

What you working on - putting up 5G masts?   
