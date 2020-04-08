GO FUND ME !!! Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 10, 2020, 07:18:44 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board GO FUND ME !!! Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: GO FUND ME !!! (Read 253 times) Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 15 004 GO FUND ME !!! « on: April 08, 2020, 06:00:41 PM » https://i.postimg.cc/T2DnDTvm/GFM.jpg Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats Itchy_ring Offline Posts: 1 490 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #1 on: April 08, 2020, 06:26:51 PM » 2 bags of sand! He wouldt do a weekend shift for that Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 15 004 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #2 on: April 08, 2020, 06:27:29 PM » PERHAPS I SHOULD HAVE BEEN A BIT GREEDIER AND ASKED FOR MORE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 935 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #3 on: April 08, 2020, 06:38:24 PM » SHARED Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Offline Posts: 109 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #4 on: April 08, 2020, 06:39:54 PM » Nice work TM I hope Leon sees all the effort you've gone to, I hope your efforts aren't in vein and the little fella returns home Logged monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 072 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #5 on: April 08, 2020, 06:41:03 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 08, 2020, 06:00:41 PMhttps://i.postimg.cc/T2DnDTvm/GFM.jpg WTF HE WILL COME BACK IN HIS OWN TIME Logged headset Offline Posts: 461 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:09:23 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on April 08, 2020, 06:00:41 PMhttps://i.postimg.cc/T2DnDTvm/GFM.jpg ... fucking hell...I wonder if it's just a working week ban or a full 7 dayer.... If Steve hasn't spelt it out..... the could be a loophole in things for Towersy to exploit for an early return Logged Tortured_Mind TM Offline Posts: 15 004 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:55:11 AM » AND IF/WHEN HE RETURNS IT'S ON THE CONDITION THAT HIS SMILEY IS REINSTATED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats RUBBERY RUBBERFACE Offline Posts: 509 Re: GO FUND ME !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:40:56 AM » LITTLE LIDSY APPRECIATES IT TM Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...