I want to welcome the monkey back!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2020, 01:28:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: I want to welcome the monkey back!  (Read 140 times)
Artois
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 63


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:54:09 PM »
Welcome back 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 481



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 056


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:34:38 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 05:54:09 PM
Welcome back 
CHEERS MATE  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 481



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:35:31 PM »
Welcome back from your (most recent) flounce Monkey lad.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 056


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:35:31 PM
Welcome back from your (most recent) flounce Monkey lad.

 jc
I DID NOT FLOUNCE ITS JUST QUIET ON ERE NOTHING MUCH HAPPENING 
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 848



View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM »
Most rubbish flounce ever.  :alf:
Logged
sockets

Offline Offline

Posts: 30


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM »
Are we gonna be having a bet on summing soon Steven ?

I don't mean u banning me again either ...  mcl


Summing like will the season be voided all together .. to warm things up. Ill say it will and the seasons scrapped if u fancy it ?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 