I DID NOT FLOUNCE ITS JUST QUIET ON ERE NOTHING MUCH HAPPENING

sockets

Offline



Posts: 30





Posts: 30 Re: I want to welcome the monkey back! « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM »



I don't mean u banning me again either ...





Summing like will the season be voided all together .. to warm things up. Ill say it will and the seasons scrapped if u fancy it ?







Are we gonna be having a bet on summing soon Steven ?I don't mean u banning me again either ...Summing like will the season be voided all together .. to warm things up. Ill say it will and the seasons scrapped if u fancy it ? Logged