I want to welcome the monkey back!

Artois
Posts: 63
I want to welcome the monkey back!
« on: Yesterday at 05:54:09 PM »
Welcome back

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 481
Re: I want to welcome the monkey back!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 PM »

monkeyman
Posts: 9 056
Re: I want to welcome the monkey back!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:34:38 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 05:54:09 PMWelcome back
CHEERS MATE

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 481
Re: I want to welcome the monkey back!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:35:31 PM »
Welcome back from your (most recent) flounce Monkey lad.

monkeyman
Posts: 9 056
Re: I want to welcome the monkey back!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:24:47 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:35:31 PMWelcome back from your (most recent) flounce Monkey lad.
I DID NOT FLOUNCE ITS JUST QUIET ON ERE NOTHING MUCH HAPPENING

Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 848
Re: I want to welcome the monkey back!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM »
Most rubbish flounce ever.

sockets
Posts: 30
Re: I want to welcome the monkey back!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM »
Are we gonna be having a bet on summing soon Steven ? I don't mean u banning me again either ... Summing like will the season be voided all together .. to warm things up. Ill say it will and the seasons scrapped if u fancy it ?