CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 481







Posts: 13 481 Re: I want to welcome the monkey back! « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:35:31 PM »



Welcome back from your (most recent) flounce Monkey lad. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY