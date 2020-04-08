The best sex dolls of 2020.

Author Topic: The best sex dolls of 2020.  (Read 69 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online Online

Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: Today at 02:01:47 PM »
Fuckin Jesus. How bewt do these things look........!













The amount of customisation is amazing. Eye colour, hair style and colour, nipple type and colour, mouth shape, skin colour, nails, clout type, bush or no bush.




And fuckin read this:



Quote
Upgrade your doll with USB Vagina Heater, Full body Heating system or double the pleasure and get both! Full Body heating system warms your doll's body up to normal body temperature.




A bit expensive starting at over a grand but if you think about it, the fuckin cost of jam rags and bubble bath, it will have paid for itself in a year.



https://www.joylovedolls.com/collections/best-sellers


 






 




 :like:
Logged
Gramsci
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 158



« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:03:44 PM »
 lost
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online Online

Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:04:42 PM »
 monkey
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online Online

Posts: 9 467


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:29:52 PM »
Can it make a bacon butty though?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
Teamboro
Online Online

Posts: 1 128



« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:31:03 PM »
Trust you to find this JT  charles charles
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online Online

Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:32:11 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:29:52 PM
Can it make a bacon butty though?  :pd:


No but if you select 'CD Player Upgrade', she fuckin squeals like a piggy.






 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online Online

Posts: 11 562


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:32:38 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 02:31:03 PM
Trust you to find this JT  charles charles



 jc



 monkey
Logged
