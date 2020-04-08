Quote

Upgrade your doll with USB Vagina Heater, Full body Heating system or double the pleasure and get both! Full Body heating system warms your doll's body up to normal body temperature.

Fuckin Jesus. How bewt do these things look........!The amount of customisation is amazing. Eye colour, hair style and colour, nipple type and colour, mouth shape, skin colour, nails, clout type, bush or no bush.And fuckin read this:A bit expensive starting at over a grand but if you think about it, the fuckin cost of jam rags and bubble bath, it will have paid for itself in a year.