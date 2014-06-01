V6

Offline



Posts: 2 074





Posts: 2 074 Re: Mike Hind « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:46:34 PM » now he supplying certain Boro players with his meal prep and want them to advertise him



had a ding dong with him years ago he was saying how he was the first in the market (industry) to supply jeans fit for a sports person (large legs) so i commented that Levi's have been doing them for years he deleted me of FB totally for himself found it funny years ago he sponsored a few Boro players for a few games and after a shite performance by one of the players he rescinded itnow he supplying certain Boro players with his meal prep and want them to advertise himhad a ding dong with him years ago he was saying how he was the first in the market (industry) to supply jeans fit for a sports person (large legs) so i commented that Levi's have been doing them for years he deleted me of FB Logged