|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
He won't be getting his strigs pulled off Towersy.
Towersy might have his faults
Though he doesn't come across as the type
To befriend a string puller of any sort.
The truth of the matter is if Towersy can pull someone's strings
Then that means that person is weak and others could pull those strings
I don't think Towersy would leave himself open to befriend a weak person
A could be wrong but...
If your lurking monkey lad ,, are you getting your strings pulled or not?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|