April 08, 2020, 05:50:32 PM
Has the monkey flounced
Artois
« on: Today at 11:36:38 AM »
Rumours circling that Leon's ban has forced monkeymans hand 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:37:37 AM »
Probably just fuckin leathered.



 :beer:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:41:45 AM »
Wouldnt surprise me if Lids has instructed his disciples to toe the party line  lost lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:52:39 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:45 AM
Wouldnt surprise me if Lids has instructed his disciples to toe the party line  lost lost

So when are you leaving?

 mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:54:21 AM »
Lids has asked me to stay and report celebrity deaths  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:55:55 PM »
Naughty rumour that lidds will be back under a new guise 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:16:49 PM »
Maybe Monkey was Monster.

Both fucked off at the same time like.





 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:22:45 PM »
I HAVE IT ON GOOD AUTHORITY THAT MONKEY HAS RECENTLY BECOME A DEVOTEE OF HEAVY VEINY FLOPPY MILKY BREASTS.

AND THIS WEEK HE HAS BEEN MOSTLY "RESEARCHING" THEM IN THE INTERNET.  IT'LL TAKE HIM A WHILE TO GET THROUGH THEM ALL.  BUT HE'LL RETURN A BETTER MAN.

 :pope2:

EVEN USING A VALUABLE RESOURCE LIKE WWW.BOOBPEDIA.COM WON'T SAVE MUCH TIME.  IT DIDN'T FOR ME ANYWAY.

 oleary

SO MANY TITS SO LITTLE TIME.

 :meltdown:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:24:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:45 AM
Wouldnt surprise me if Lids has instructed his disciples to toe the party line  lost lost

Like you did when ST got banned  rava

 
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:25:49 PM »
don't think ST got banned did he?  :pd:



thought he just left when a couple of posters kept taking the piss about his father passing away?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:40 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:22:45 PM
I HAVE IT ON GOOD AUTHORITY THAT MONKEY HAS RECENTLY BECOME A DEVOTEE OF HEAVY VEINY FLOPPY MILKY BREASTS.

AND THIS WEEK HE HAS BEEN MOSTLY "RESEARCHING" THEM IN THE INTERNET.  IT'LL TAKE HIM A WHILE TO GET THROUGH THEM ALL.  BUT HE'LL RETURN A BETTER MAN.

 :pope2:

EVEN USING A VALUABLE RESOURCE LIKE WWW.BOOBPEDIA.COM WON'T SAVE MUCH TIME.  IT DIDN'T FOR ME ANYWAY.

 oleary

SO MANY TITS SO LITTLE TIME.

 :meltdown:






You are a fuckin tit.






 mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:26:40 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:22:45 PM
I HAVE IT ON GOOD AUTHORITY THAT MONKEY HAS RECENTLY BECOME A DEVOTEE OF HEAVY VEINY FLOPPY MILKY BREASTS.

AND THIS WEEK HE HAS BEEN MOSTLY "RESEARCHING" THEM IN THE INTERNET.  IT'LL TAKE HIM A WHILE TO GET THROUGH THEM ALL.  BUT HE'LL RETURN A BETTER MAN.

 :pope2:

EVEN USING A VALUABLE RESOURCE LIKE WWW.BOOBPEDIA.COM WON'T SAVE MUCH TIME.  IT DIDN'T FOR ME ANYWAY.

 oleary

SO MANY TITS SO LITTLE TIME.

 :meltdown:






You are a fuckin tit.






 mcl

You are currently viewing www.boobpedia.com.

 mcl
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:34:10 PM »
 
RedSteel
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:38:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:49 PM
don't think ST got banned did he?  :pd:



thought he just left when a couple of posters kept taking the piss about his father passing away?

He got banned, told you to flounce, you flounced, the end.  charles :mido:
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:44:45 PM »
Must be true then  :alf:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:24:18 PM »
He won't be getting his strigs pulled off Towersy.
Towersy might have his faults
Though he doesn't come across as the type
To befriend a string puller of any sort.

The truth of the matter is if Towersy can pull someone's strings
Then that means that person is weak and others could pull those strings
I don't think Towersy would leave himself open to befriend a weak person
A could be wrong but...

If your lurking monkey lad ,, are you getting your strings pulled or not?  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:30:49 PM »
Smalltown was banned, get over it
Glory Glory Man United
RedSteel
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:32:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:44:45 PM
Must be true then  :alf:

Was  

How long was it before ST let you back on mate?

You dusting off THE photo by any chance  charles
Artois
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:48:32 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:30:49 PM
Smalltown was banned, get over it


Why are you always angry Rik me owld china? 
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:53:00 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 04:48:32 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:30:49 PM
Smalltown was banned, get over it


Why are you always angry Rik me owld china? 

Where's the anger?
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:01:59 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:32:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:44:45 PM
Must be true then  :alf:

Was  

How long was it before ST let you back on mate?

You dusting off THE photo by any chance  charles


How would smalltown message me these flouncing solidarity instructions if he was banned? 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:06:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:01:59 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:32:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:44:45 PM
Must be true then  :alf:

Was  

How long was it before ST let you back on mate?

You dusting off THE photo by any chance  charles


How would smalltown message me these flouncing solidarity instructions if he was banned? 

It was all agreed beforehand, months in advance. 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
View Profile WWW
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:07:57 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:30:49 PM
Smalltown was banned, get over it

He wasn't banned - it was a mutual flounce.
monkeyman
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:11:23 PM »
WHAT A PACK OF CUNTS  lost
CALL YERSELF MATES  I HAVE BEEN AT FUCKING WORK
THE LAST FEW DAYS I HAVE BEEN TO BUSY TO POST
CHEERS LADS  :meltdown:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:16:09 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 05:11:23 PM
WHAT A PACK OF CUNTS  lost
CALL YERSELF MATES  I HAVE BEEN AT FUCKING WORK
THE LAST FEW DAYS I HAVE BEEN TO BUSY TO POST
CHEERS LADS  :meltdown:

I was close though - right?

 mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:24:05 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:06:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:01:59 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 04:32:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:44:45 PM
Must be true then  :alf:

Was  

How long was it before ST let you back on mate?

You dusting off THE photo by any chance  charles


How would smalltown message me these flouncing solidarity instructions if he was banned? 

It was all agreed beforehand, months in advance. 


in our private whatsapp group 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:37:43 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:16:49 PM
Maybe Monkey was Monster.

Both fucked off at the same time like.





 
WHAT A CUNT  lost
