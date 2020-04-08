Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why

Topic: Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why
Don pepe

on: Today at 11:11:47 AM
Peaky blinders - Brummie accents, cliched scripts

Walking dead - zombies are shit

GOT - dragons are shit. Was like something the BBC wouldve spunked load of money on

Sons of Anarchy - just wasnt very good

Anymore for anymore?
tunstall
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:21:55 AM
Banshee - some ex-con pretending to be the new chief of police (because he killed the real one just as he was about to ride into town) in a small town in America.......and he pulls it off without anyone on the force being suspicious of him - and he also manages to shag anything with a pulse within a five mile radius. i just thought it was bollocks.

not sure if this also counts.....

Friends - god awful american "comedy" at its worse, about as funny as standing on a 13-amp plug
Johnny Thunder
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:37:02 AM
Walking Dead is, from memory, the only series I have ever started and given up on.
Fuckin repetitive shite.




The other one I really struggled to get through was Lost.
No idea why really, just couldn't get into it.
Bobupanddown
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:44:40 AM
The Blacklist - absolute shyte. Mad ei part way through 1 episode.

Anything and everything on ITV and/or BBC1.

Breaking Bad - got half way into series two and stopped. Just had no desire to see anymore.



Steboro
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:47:53 AM
Game of Thrones - watched the first series twice but could not get into it.
Bobupanddown
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:50 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:47:53 AM
Game of Thrones - watched the first series twice but could not get into it.



You're supposed to watch the second series after the first  mcl
Ben G
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:29:21 PM
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 11:21:55 AM
Banshee - some ex-con pretending to be the new chief of police (because he killed the real one just as he was about to ride into town) in a small town in America.......and he pulls it off without anyone on the force being suspicious of him - and he also manages to shag anything with a pulse within a five mile radius. i just thought it was bollocks.

not sure if this also counts.....

Friends - god awful american "comedy" at its worse, about as funny as standing on a 13-amp plug

Good call on both counts. Banshee was about the most far fetched thing Ive ever come across.
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:42:16 PM
To be fair to Friends, the fanny was decent.







 :like:
Don pepe

Reply #8 on: Today at 12:45:18 PM
Banshee is a good shout - utterly ridiculous

Also, Ray Donovan had potential but fucked it up with some awful casting (means no decent fanny in it)

Lost - never watched it beyond first couple episodes. They were clearly making it up as they went along
