Banshee - some ex-con pretending to be the new chief of police (because he killed the real one just as he was about to ride into town) in a small town in America.......and he pulls it off without anyone on the force being suspicious of him - and he also manages to shag anything with a pulse within a five mile radius. i just thought it was bollocks.



not sure if this also counts.....



Friends - god awful american "comedy" at its worse, about as funny as standing on a 13-amp plug



Good call on both counts. Banshee was about the most far fetched thing Ive ever come across.