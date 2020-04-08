tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 425





Posts: 3 425

Re: Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:21:55 AM » Banshee - some ex-con pretending to be the new chief of police (because he killed the real one just as he was about to ride into town) in a small town in America.......and he pulls it off without anyone on the force being suspicious of him - and he also manages to shag anything with a pulse within a five mile radius. i just thought it was bollocks.



not sure if this also counts.....



Friends - god awful american "comedy" at its worse, about as funny as standing on a 13-amp plug