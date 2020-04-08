Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 08, 2020, 11:44:40 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why (Read 35 times) Don pepe Online Posts: 31 Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why « on: Today at 11:11:47 AM » Peaky blinders - Brummie accents, cliched scriptsWalking dead - zombies are shitGOT - dragons are shit. Was like something the BBC wouldve spunked load of money onSons of Anarchy - just wasnt very goodAnymore for anymore? Logged tunstall Online Posts: 3 425 Re: Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:21:55 AM » Banshee - some ex-con pretending to be the new chief of police (because he killed the real one just as he was about to ride into town) in a small town in America.......and he pulls it off without anyone on the force being suspicious of him - and he also manages to shag anything with a pulse within a five mile radius. i just thought it was bollocks.not sure if this also counts.....Friends - god awful american "comedy" at its worse, about as funny as standing on a 13-amp plug Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 547 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:37:02 AM » Walking Dead is, from memory, the only series I have ever started and given up on.Fuckin repetitive shite.The other one I really struggled to get through was Lost.No idea why really, just couldn't get into it. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...