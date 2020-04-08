Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why

April 08, 2020, 11:44:40 AM
Topic: Popular TV series you couldnt get in to and why
Don pepe

« on: Today at 11:11:47 AM »
Peaky blinders - Brummie accents, cliched scripts

Walking dead - zombies are shit

GOT - dragons are shit. Was like something the BBC wouldve spunked load of money on

Sons of Anarchy - just wasnt very good

Anymore for anymore?
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:21:55 AM »
Banshee - some ex-con pretending to be the new chief of police (because he killed the real one just as he was about to ride into town) in a small town in America.......and he pulls it off without anyone on the force being suspicious of him - and he also manages to shag anything with a pulse within a five mile radius. i just thought it was bollocks.

not sure if this also counts.....

Friends - god awful american "comedy" at its worse, about as funny as standing on a 13-amp plug
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:37:02 AM »
Walking Dead is, from memory, the only series I have ever started and given up on.
Fuckin repetitive shite.




The other one I really struggled to get through was Lost.
No idea why really, just couldn't get into it.
