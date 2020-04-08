T_Bone

Incident in supermarket « on: Today at 06:09:46 AM » An incident occurred in a supermarket recently when the following was witnessed: A Muslim woman dressed in a Burkha (a black gown & face mask) was standing with her shopping in a queue at the checkout. When it was her turn to be served , and as she reached the cashier, she made a loud remark about the British Flag lapel pin which the female cashier was wearing on her blouse. ...The cashier reached............... up and touched the pin and said, 'Yes, I always wear it proudly. My son serves abroad with the forces and I wear it for him. The Muslim woman then asked the cashier when she was going to stop bombing and killing her countrymen explaining that she was Iraqi. At that point an elderly gentleman standing in the queue stepped forward and interrupted with a calm and gentle voice, and said to the ...Iraqi woman: 'Excuse me, but hundreds of thousands of British men and women, just like this ladies son have fought and sacrificed their lives so that people just like YOU can stand here in Britain , which is MY country, and allow you to blatantly accuse an innocent check-out cashier of bombing YOUR countrymen. It is my belief that if you were allowed to be as outspoken as that in Iraq, which you claim to be YOUR country, then we wouldn't need to be fighting there today. However - now that you have learned how to speak out and criticize the British people who have afforded you the protection of MY country, I will gladly pay the cost of a ticket to help you pay your way back to Iraq. When you get there, and if you manage to survive for being as outspoken as what you are here in Britain, then you should be able to help straighten out the mess which YOUR Iraqi countrymen have got you into in the first place, which appears to be the reason that you have come to MY country to avoid.' Apparently the queue cheered and applauded. IF YOU AGREE... Pass this on to all of your proud British & other worldly friends.. I just did!!! It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. It's also nice to be British and proud

nekder365

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:19:09 AM » Ive read this same thing but it happened in 5 different supermarkets in 5 different places depending on which version you read.....Hoaxslayer is always worth a visit for "fact checking".....

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:40:54 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:19:09 AM Ive read this same thing but it happened in 5 different supermarkets in 5 different places depending on which version you read.....Hoaxslayer is always worth a visit for "fact checking".....



So that's 25 times its happened!



Bastards



So that's 25 times its happened!Bastards

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:51:32 AM » Paragraphs and I would of read it .

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:57:39 AM » An incident occurred in a supermarket recently when the following was witnessed: A Muslim woman dressed in a Burkha (a black gown & face mask) was standing with her shopping in a queue at the checkout. When it was her turn to be served , and as she reached the cashier, she made a loud remark about the British Flag lapel pin which the female cashier was wearing on her blouse. ...The cashier reached............... up and touched the pin and said, 'Yes, I always wear it proudly. My son serves abroad with the forces and I wear it for him. The Muslim woman then asked the cashier when she was going to stop bombing and killing her countrymen explaining that she was Iraqi. At that point an elderly gentleman standing in the queue stepped forward and interrupted with a high pitched shriek and said "why don't you fuck off back to Iraq then?"



TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:49:40 AM » Shared



Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:45:34 AM » I do wonder if the people who spread these bullshit stories are that dumb that they genuinely believe them or that they actually know they are just old bullshit parables for bigots but they spread them anyway because they want to generate more ill feeling. 20/80 I reckon

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:47:57 AM »

Giving it much more air time and keeping it bumpe up to the top of the page.







Fuckin stupid cunts.

























And all the lefties who can't resist a chomp.Giving it much more air time and keeping it bumpe up to the top of the page.Fuckin stupid cunts.

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:55:37 AM » Ill keep bumping it to show what a stupid cunt T-Bone is

Re: Incident in supermarket « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:12:21 AM » Fuck me tbone what an absolute throbber you must be