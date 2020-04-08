Spartacus TV Series

April 08, 2020, 07:10:15 AM
Author Topic: Spartacus TV Series  (Read 50 times)
Steboro
Posts: 3 209


« on: Today at 02:59:59 AM »
Definitely the best TV series ever.

Violence, tits, bush and a great storyline.  Watching for the 2nd time  :homer:
Minge
Posts: 9 399

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:18:52 AM »
Terrible  :unlike:
The blood cgi  is shocking .


Now, Downton Abbey  :snob, very good  :like:
tunstall
Posts: 3 421


« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:30:29 AM »
