Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 2 216





Posts: 2 216 Re: ICKEY !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:40:09 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:25:10 PM



CRIKEY !!!

Mr Icke also falsely claimed that a coronavirus vaccine, when one is developed, will include "nanotechnology microchips" that would allow humans to be controlledCRIKEY !!!

Strange statement, if something has not been developed it doesn't exist, how could the BBC say what it may or may not contain if it doesn't exist?



One thing is for certain, I won't be taking any coronavirus vaccine.



Strange statement, if something has not been developed it doesn't exist, how could the BBC say what it may or may not contain if it doesn't exist?One thing is for certain, I won't be taking any coronavirus vaccine. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China