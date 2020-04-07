ICKEY !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 07, 2020, 11:11:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ICKEY !!!  (Read 124 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 949



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:22:13 PM »
 mick

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52198946     mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 949



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:10 PM »
Mr Icke also falsely claimed that a coronavirus vaccine, when one is developed, will include "nanotechnology microchips" that would allow humans to be controlled

CRIKEY !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 840



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:21:00 PM »
Here it is. Get it watched fast while you still can.

https://www.davidicke.com/article/567418/david-icke-live-london-real-today-330pm-uk
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 241

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:30:53 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:25:10 PM
Mr Icke also falsely claimed that a coronavirus vaccine, when one is developed, will include "nanotechnology microchips" that would allow humans to be controlled

CRIKEY !!!   mick

Good, it might stop the daft cunts on here trolling the board.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 148


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:36:07 PM »
Conspiracy theories or not. It shows how easy it could be for a few thousand top nobs to lock down the whole planet. 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 