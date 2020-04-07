ICKEY !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 07, 2020, 09:31:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ICKEY !!!  (Read 20 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 949



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:22:13 PM »
 mick

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52198946     mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 949



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:25:10 PM »
Mr Icke also falsely claimed that a coronavirus vaccine, when one is developed, will include "nanotechnology microchips" that would allow humans to be controlled

CRIKEY !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 