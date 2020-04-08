|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.
If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?
Unlikely - Dominic Raab possibly
You're welcome
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
Offline
Posts: 13
|
Don't wish any one dead with anything especially this lung crushing virus, All this concern about Boris is a joke though, thousands have succumbed to a terrible death and not long back bozo's right hand man Cummings said the economy comes first if a few pensioners die its more or less tough titties. they kept the planes flying in even today they are landing from China .. That video below shows the Tories cheering when they blocked a NHS pay rise .. fucking cheering about it while they all lifted a min of 80k a year ..hypocritical fuckers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|