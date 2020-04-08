Word on the street about Boris

April 08, 2020, 08:53:47 PM
Author Topic: Word on the street about Boris  (Read 792 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 40 908


« on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 PM »
From someone who works at St Thomas is that theyre very worried about him  klins
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 960



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 PM »
THANKS  FOR THE EXCLUSIVE INSIDE INFO !!!   jc
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 PM »
Would that be Coronation Street?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 960



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:48:56 PM »
tunstall
Posts: 3 429


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 PM »
They're worried cos he's gonna recover and then fuck the NHS over

nekder365
Posts: 401


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:24:52 AM »
But he has his own medical team, cant imagine N.H.S doctors and nurses will be anywhere near him for info to come out....
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 632



« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:52 AM »
The streets are empty
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 225


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:36:28 AM »
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.

If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 573

Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:28 AM
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.

If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?



Unlikely - Dominic Raab possibly

You're welcome

nekder365
Posts: 401


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:41:31 AM »
When did the parties stop having deputy p.m's?...........
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 225


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:42:56 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:39:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:28 AM
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.

If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?



Unlikely - Dominic Raab possibly

You're welcome

You are Terry in disguise and I claim my £5.  mcl
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 102


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:53:40 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:42:56 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:39:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:28 AM
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.

If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?



Unlikely - Dominic Raab possibly

You're welcome

 jc

You are Terry in disguise and I claim my £5.  mcl


I'd have punctuated it correctly.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:04:00 AM »
Sesame Street?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:04:59 PM »
Pigeon Street?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:34:53 PM »
Baker Street?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:35:28 PM »
A street with no name?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:38:17 PM »
Positively Fourth Street?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:40:04 PM »
Or Streets of Fire? Ok that's enough, but you are welcome to keep trying to decipher on which street the " word" was.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 568


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:47:17 PM »
It's just more nasty, sneaky, fuckin stupid cunt bollox from them there lefty cunts hoping that Big Bozza pegs it.













 
El Capitan
Posts: 40 908


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:48:26 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:47:17 PM
It's just more nasty, sneaky, fuckin stupid cunt bollox from them there lefty cunts hoping that Big Bozza pegs it.













 




stop hoofing the thread then



Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 568


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:50:13 PM »
Does that class as a little nibble?






Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:20:11 PM »
IT wasn't them Barrets of Wimpole Street was it?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 291


« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:27:57 PM »
My last word on the subject. Was it Quality Street?
sockets

Posts: 13


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:30:12 PM »
Don't wish any one dead with anything especially this lung crushing virus, All this concern about Boris is a joke though, thousands have succumbed to  a terrible death and not long back bozo's right hand man Cummings said the economy comes first if a few pensioners die its more or less tough titties. they kept the planes flying in even today they are landing from China .. That video below shows the Tories cheering when they blocked a NHS pay rise .. fucking cheering about it while they all lifted a min of 80k a year ..hypocritical fuckers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 641

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:10:50 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:30:12 PM
Don't wish any one dead with anything especially this lung crushing virus, All this concern about Boris is a joke though, thousands have succumbed to  a terrible death and not long back bozo's right hand man Cummings said the economy comes first if a few pensioners die its more or less tough titties. they kept the planes flying in even today they are landing from China .. That video below shows the Tories cheering when they blocked a NHS pay rise .. fucking cheering about it while they all lifted a min of 80k a year ..hypocritical fuckers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6_MfQ9FloE

So does this mean you've gone all Lefty on us?
CapsDave
Posts: 4 496


« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:48:45 PM »
Hes also had a crayon removed from his brain  :like:
