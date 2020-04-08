Bud Wiser

Re: Word on the street about Boris



Don't wish any one dead with anything especially this lung crushing virus, All this concern about Boris is a joke though, thousands have succumbed to a terrible death and not long back bozo's right hand man Cummings said the economy comes first if a few pensioners die its more or less tough titties. they kept the planes flying in even today they are landing from China .. That video below shows the Tories cheering when they blocked a NHS pay rise .. fucking cheering about it while they all lifted a min of 80k a year ..hypocritical fuckers

