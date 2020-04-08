Word on the street about Boris

April 08, 2020, 08:41:51 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Word on the street about Boris  (Read 359 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 40 886


« on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 PM »
From someone who works at St Thomas is that theyre very worried about him  klins
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 950



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:46:31 PM »
THANKS  FOR THE EXCLUSIVE INSIDE INFO !!!   jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 283


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 PM »
Would that be Coronation Street?
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 950



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:48:56 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
Posts: 3 421


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:25 PM »
They're worried cos he's gonna recover and then fuck the NHS over

nekder365
Posts: 398


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:24:52 AM »
But he has his own medical team, cant imagine N.H.S doctors and nurses will be anywhere near him for info to come out....
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 625



« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:52 AM »
The streets are empty
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 215


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:36:28 AM »
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.

If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 567

Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:39:21 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:28 AM
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him.

If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?



Unlikely - Dominic Raab possibly

You're welcome

 jc
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
nekder365
Posts: 398


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:41:31 AM »
When did the parties stop having deputy p.m's?...........
