Word on the street about Boris

El Capitan
Yesterday at 08:41:32 PM
From someone who works at St Thomas is that theyre very worried about him

Tortured_Mind
Yesterday at 08:46:31 PM
THANKS FOR THE EXCLUSIVE INSIDE INFO !!!

Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 08:47:12 PM
Would that be Coronation Street?

tunstall
Yesterday at 09:33:25 PM
They're worried cos he's gonna recover and then fuck the NHS over

nekder365
Today at 08:24:52 AM
But he has his own medical team, cant imagine N.H.S doctors and nurses will be anywhere near him for info to come out....

Wee_Willie
Today at 08:28:52 AM
The streets are empty

Bobupanddown
Today at 08:36:28 AM
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him. If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?

Ural Quntz
Today at 08:39:21 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:36:28 AM
He's in intensive care, taking oxygen. Of course they're worried about him. If he does kick the bucket does that make Dominic Rabb our new Prime Minister?
Unlikely - Dominic Raab possibly

nekder365
Today at 08:41:31 AM
When did the parties stop having deputy p.m's?..........