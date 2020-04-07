Are you bucking more in the lockdown?

April 09, 2020, 11:42:11 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Wee_Willie
« on: April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM »
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:
Logged
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: April 07, 2020, 08:02:55 PM »
No in fact worse
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: April 07, 2020, 08:04:02 PM »
Yep, my arse is killing me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: April 07, 2020, 08:33:50 PM »
I've got the raving horn day and night like a teenage boy probably too much porn and boredom, unfortunately, the wife is having to do more work than normal in her job so isn't entertaining any extra lockdown workouts  rava
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: April 07, 2020, 08:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on April 07, 2020, 08:04:02 PM
Yep, my arse is killing me.

That's now how you're supposed to use a fleshlight.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: April 07, 2020, 09:07:01 PM »
NEWS UPDATE:  THUNDER ISN'T WANKING MORE THAN USUAL.

ONLY BECAUSE IT IS PHYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE.

 klins
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #7 on: April 07, 2020, 09:11:33 PM »
 souey
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: April 07, 2020, 09:52:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

The thread wasnt aimed at you and your aliases, well it would have been if you were in SE Asia

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: April 07, 2020, 10:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 09:52:53 PM

The thread wasnt aimed at you and your aliases, well it would have been if you were in SE Asia

 

Why?  What's in SE Asia?

 :pd:
Logged
headset
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:22:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

And what would you know about having a Mrs?  lost :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:27:51 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague
Logged
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:52 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:59:04 AM »
Zero for me.  Pretty much decided im gonna leave the Mrs after lockdown.   Been sleeping in the spare room since the second day.  I miss working away lost 
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:14:24 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:

How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me.
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:24 AM »
 souey
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:31:39 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:27:24 AM
souey

Is that what you look like when reading reports  :alf:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:35:18 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:14:24 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:

How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me.

 :duh:

 souey
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:44:10 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:35:18 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:14:24 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:

How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me.

 :duh:

 souey

 
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:04:59 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 07:59:04 AM
Zero for me.  Pretty much decided im gonna leave the Mrs after lockdown.   Been sleeping in the spare room since the second day.  I miss working away lost 

On the plus side there will be a lot of flange out looking for some cock after this so you shouldn't struggle to find something to smash.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:05:07 AM »
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:09:28 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:05:07 AM


Apologies for my insensitive opening post, it has obviously hit a raw nerve. Sorry.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:11:36 AM »
Not even aimed at you... bit touchy after your own goal    :meltdown:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:12:35 AM »
You might have to explain the own goal ... it would help
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:30:04 AM »
 :duh:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:31:46 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:30:04 AM
:duh:

How's your proof reading course ...  :alf:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:35:35 AM »
Youre trying to laugh at other people yet youre too thick to understand a simple joke that has everyone laughing at you 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 10:37:37 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:12:35 AM
You might have to explain the own goal ... it would help


 lost lost lost souey
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #30 on: Today at 10:38:53 AM »
 
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:47:58 AM »
Chicken brain  :duh:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:51:03 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:47:58 AM
Chicken brain  :duh:

  :nige:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:59:46 AM »
You might want to explain that joke....it would help.

 :duh:
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:06:33 AM »
Logged
