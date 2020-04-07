Are you bucking more in the lockdown? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 09, 2020, 08:39:15 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Are you bucking more in the lockdown? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? (Read 457 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 634 Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « on: April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM » Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... Logged Teamboro Online Posts: 1 128 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #1 on: April 07, 2020, 08:02:55 PM » No in fact worse Logged Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 781 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #2 on: April 07, 2020, 08:04:02 PM » Yep, my arse is killing me. Logged Tory Cunt Itchy_ring Offline Posts: 1 480 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #3 on: April 07, 2020, 08:33:50 PM » I've got the raving horn day and night like a teenage boy probably too much porn and boredom, unfortunately, the wife is having to do more work than normal in her job so isn't entertaining any extra lockdown workouts Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 225 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #4 on: April 07, 2020, 08:34:12 PM » Quote from: Ben G on April 07, 2020, 08:04:02 PMYep, my arse is killing me. That's now how you're supposed to use a fleshlight. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 481 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #5 on: April 07, 2020, 09:07:01 PM » NEWS UPDATE: THUNDER ISN'T WANKING MORE THAN USUAL.ONLY BECAUSE IT IS PHYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 909 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #6 on: April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. CapsDave Online Posts: 4 503 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #7 on: April 07, 2020, 09:11:33 PM » Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 634 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #8 on: April 07, 2020, 09:52:53 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? The thread wasnt aimed at you and your aliases, well it would have been if you were in SE Asia Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 481 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #9 on: April 07, 2020, 10:32:41 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 09:52:53 PMThe thread wasnt aimed at you and your aliases, well it would have been if you were in SE Asia Why? What's in SE Asia? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY headset Offline Posts: 461 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Left the gate open wide for that one.... Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 225 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:22:04 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? And what would you know about having a Mrs? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 909 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:27:51 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Left the gate open wide for that one.... Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 634 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Left the gate open wide for that one.... Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague Logged headset Offline Posts: 461 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:52 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PMQuote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Left the gate open wide for that one.... Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... Logged maggiethatcherrulesok Offline Posts: 201 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:59:04 AM » Zero for me. Pretty much decided im gonna leave the Mrs after lockdown. Been sleeping in the spare room since the second day. I miss working away Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 634 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:14:24 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AMQuote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PMQuote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Left the gate open wide for that one.... Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me. Logged CapsDave Online Posts: 4 503 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:24 AM » Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 634 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:31:39 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:27:24 AM Is that what you look like when reading reports Logged CapsDave Online Posts: 4 503 Re: Are you bucking more in the lockdown? « Reply #19 on: Today at 08:35:18 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:14:24 AMQuote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AMQuote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PMQuote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PMQuote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PMCant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place? Left the gate open wide for that one.... Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me. Logged