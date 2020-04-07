Are you bucking more in the lockdown?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2020, 08:39:15 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are you bucking more in the lockdown?  (Read 457 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 634



View Profile
« on: April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM »
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:
Logged
Teamboro
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 128



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 07, 2020, 08:02:55 PM »
No in fact worse
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 781


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: April 07, 2020, 08:04:02 PM »
Yep, my arse is killing me.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 480


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 07, 2020, 08:33:50 PM »
I've got the raving horn day and night like a teenage boy probably too much porn and boredom, unfortunately, the wife is having to do more work than normal in her job so isn't entertaining any extra lockdown workouts  rava
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 225


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 07, 2020, 08:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on April 07, 2020, 08:04:02 PM
Yep, my arse is killing me.

That's now how you're supposed to use a fleshlight.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 481



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 07, 2020, 09:07:01 PM »
NEWS UPDATE:  THUNDER ISN'T WANKING MORE THAN USUAL.

ONLY BECAUSE IT IS PHYSICALLY IMPOSSIBLE.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 909


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 503


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 07, 2020, 09:11:33 PM »
 souey
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 634



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 07, 2020, 09:52:53 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

The thread wasnt aimed at you and your aliases, well it would have been if you were in SE Asia

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 481



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: April 07, 2020, 10:32:41 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 09:52:53 PM

The thread wasnt aimed at you and your aliases, well it would have been if you were in SE Asia

 

Why?  What's in SE Asia?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 461


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 225


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:22:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

And what would you know about having a Mrs?  lost :nige:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 909


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:27:51 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 634



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 461


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:52 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 201


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:59:04 AM »
Zero for me.  Pretty much decided im gonna leave the Mrs after lockdown.   Been sleeping in the spare room since the second day.  I miss working away lost 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 634



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:14:24 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:

How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 503


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:27:24 AM »
 souey
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 634



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:31:39 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:27:24 AM
souey

Is that what you look like when reading reports  :alf:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 503


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:35:18 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:14:24 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:12:52 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 12:35:33 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 07, 2020, 09:09:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on April 07, 2020, 07:50:16 PM
Cant keep her off me .... fucking brilliant this lockdown ... :like:


So, your Mrs is suddenly showing more interest in you since the restrictions on being able to visit other peoples houses came into place?



  klins

Left the gate open wide for that one.... monkey

Not sure who you think is leaving the gate open ... a bit vague

 You.... i think u missed the point of captain's reply.... :like:

How can you miss a point over an assertion that's inaccurate? So no point missed at all. Please advise your alias that just because I do not have to rely on touring parts of Asia alone for paid sex I dont need to resort to fist pumping over some woman who is not interested in me.

 :duh:

 souey
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 