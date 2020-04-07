Covid-19 and FPP Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 07, 2020, 04:17:44 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Covid-19 and FPP Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Covid-19 and FPP (Read 18 times) Ural Quntz Phew thats better Online Posts: 6 565 Pack o cunts Covid-19 and FPP « on: Today at 03:59:29 PM » Occurs to me that the possible cancellation of the season and the consequent loss of revenue leading to huge losses for most clubs, will give the dodgy ones that were being investigated the ideal opportunity to hide FPP breachesDodgy fuckers like Sheff Wed, Derby, Birmingham, Man City will say 'well we were going to be OK until covid-19 hitWho could argue? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...