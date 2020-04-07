Covid-19 and FPP

April 07, 2020
Occurs to me that the possible cancellation of the season and the consequent loss of revenue leading to huge losses for most clubs, will give the dodgy ones that were being investigated the ideal opportunity to hide FPP breaches

Dodgy fuckers like Sheff Wed, Derby, Birmingham, Man City will say 'well we were going to be OK until covid-19 hit

Who could argue?
